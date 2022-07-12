8 Patio Furniture and Backyard Party Finds to Pick Up This Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oh, summer nights! There’s nothing like gathering with friends on the patio out back, soaking up the sunshine and maybe lighting a little fire at night for sharing some s’mores. Of course, before you send out those invites, you’re going to need some chic, sturdy patio furniture and other fun backyard attractions ready to go!

Now is the time to buy, because Prime Day 2022 isn’t messing around when it comes to backyard and outdoor deals. We’re seeing awesome finds from top brands with hundreds and hundreds of dollars of savings. Check out our 10 faves below and nab them on July 12 or 13 — before their prices shoot back up again!

These Wicker Chairs

Whether you’re throwing a party or relaxing with a breezy book, this set of two wicker chairs is essential for keeping comfy outside. These chairs have rust-proof aluminum frames and zippered cushions with high-performance fabric!

Get the Signature Design by Ashley Clear Ridge Outdoor Handwoven Wicker Cushioned Lounge Chair Set of 2, Light Brown (originally $1,035) for just $541 during Prime Day at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Outdoor Rug

Dress up your patio with a weather-friendly area rug! This low-maintenance pick is fade-resistant and stain-resistant, but it can easily be cleaned off with a hose in case of any spills!

Get the Nicole Miller New York Patio Country Danica Transitional Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, Black/Grey, 7’9″x10’2″ (originally $155) for just $92 during Prime Day at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Tiki Torch

Keep the party going well into the night by lighting things up with this large flame torch. Grab a few to really create a picturesque backyard!

Get the TIKI Brand 66-Inch Island King Large Flame Torch, Gunmetal Finish (originally $30) for just $17 during Prime Day at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.



This Patio Storage Box

You’ll need somewhere to store some throw pillows, outdoor toys and games or even garden tools sometimes. Don’t schlep to the spidery shed. Grab this lockable patio furniture storage box instead. It can be used as extra seating too!

Get the Keter Kentwood 90 Gallon Resin Deck Box (originally $140) for just $118 during Prime Day at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Beer Pong Pool Float

Have a pool? Take the fun into the water and set up a game of floating beer pong! This inflatable table features built-in cup holders made for the drinking game. Plus, you can totally lounge on it during chiller occasions!

Get the GoPong Pool Lounge Beer Pong Inflatable with Social Floating, White (originally $30) for just $28 during Prime Day at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Citronella Candle Set

Mosquitos can definitely kill the vibe of an outdoor gathering, and they somehow always show up uninvited. Use these candles to help keep them away. They claim to burn for 25 hours!

Get the OFF! Backyard Citronella Scented Candle, Ambiance Enhancing Centerpiece, 16 oz (Pack of 2) (originally $9) for just $7 during Prime Day at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bluetooth Speaker

You can grab comfy furniture and fun games, but don’t forget music to really set the vibe of your backyard party! This Bluetooth speaker is small and cute, but it has extra bass for a “deep, punchy sound.” It’s great for outdoor use because it’s waterproof and dust-proof!

Get the Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Compact Travel Speaker, Coral Pink (originally $60) for just $48 during Prime Day at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cornhole Set

Cornhole is a quintessential backyard American game, and this is such an affordable set anyone can grab. The boards are waterproof, and they can be folded up so you can easily bring the game to the beach or a friend’s place!

Get the EastPoint Sports Go! Gater, Cornhole (originally $30) for just $24 during Prime Day at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Want to shop more product recommendations? See more of our faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!