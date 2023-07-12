Cancel OK
17 of the Most Instagrammable Home Decor Deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a stellar opportunity to elevate your space. If you’re constantly saving home decor Reels on Instagram and consistently updating your home decor boards on Pinterest, it’s finally time to join in on the fun!

These Prime Day home decor finds earn an A+ in aesthetics. They’re the most Instagrammable pieces in the sale, and they’re all linked for you below! Remember to also check out our live Prime Day updates for more great deals!

LDGOOD Willow Vine Lights

LKGOOD Vines for Room Decor with Remote Control On/Off Timmer Dim,Indoor Home Decor Artificial Plants Flowers Tree Willow Vine Lights 144 LEDs for Walls Bedroom Living Room Decoration(Brown)
LKGOOD
Was $43On Sale: $34You Save 21%
See it!

Wild Autumn 96-Pc Dried Pampas Grass Bouquet

96PCS Natural Dried Pampas Grass Bouquet,Boho Home Decor Bouquet, Phragmites Dried Flowers,Bouquet for Wedding Floral Arrangements Home Decorations
WILD AUTUMN
Was $27On Sale: $16You Save 41%
See it!

Livebox Retro Sun Round Rug

LIVEBOX Retro Sun Round Rug 5.2ft, for Entryway, Non-Slip Cute Colorful Kids Circle Boho Carpet for Bedroom,Nursery Washable Throw Area Rug for Living Room Office
LIVEBOX
Was $74On Sale: $59You Save 20%
See it!

Mkono 2-Pc Macrame Woven Wall Hanging

Mkono 2 Pcs Macrame Woven Wall Hanging Boho Home Chic Bohemian Geometric Art Decor - Beautiful Bedroom Nursery Apartment Dorm Decoration, Gift for Girls Adults Birthday, 28" L x 13" W
Mkono
Was $28On Sale: $20You Save 29%
See it!

BSOD Mushroom Lamp

BSOD Mushroom Lamp,Glass Table Bedside Lamps Translucent Murano Vintage Style Striped Small Night Mushroom Decor Light Swirl for Ambient,Kids,Bedroom,Living,Girl Gift (Stripe White)
BSOD
Was $42On Sale: $29You Save 31%
See it!

Omiro Decorative Wall Mirror

OMIRO Decorative Wall Mirror, Vintage Carved Hanging Mirrors for Bedroom Living-Room Dresser Decor, Oval Antique Gold 10" W x 15" L
OMIRO
Was $27On Sale: $13You Save 52%
See it!

Yopyame 50-Pc Boho Collage Kit

Yopyame 50PCS Boho Pictures Wall Collage Kit, Peach Teal Photo Collection Dorm Decor for Girl Teens and Women, Orange, Prints, Small Posters for Room Bedroom Aesthetic
Yopyame
Was $19On Sale: $9You Save 53%
See it!

Pxbniuya 200-LED Hanging Sphere Lights

200LED Hanging Sphere Lights, Battery Operated Starburst 8 Modes Dimmable Remote Control, Waterproof Fairy Copper Wire Indoors Outdoors Christmas Decoration (Warm White)
PXBNIUYA
Was $18On Sale: $13You Save 28%
See it!

Base Roots Moon Phase Wall Hanging

Moon Phase Wall Hanging, Handmade Hammered Gold Metal 13 Moons 36" Garland, Phases of the Moon, Celestial Lunar Art, Bohemian Aesthetic Gold Room Boho Decor for Bedroom Home Dorm Living Room Girl Gift
BASE ROOTS
Was $30On Sale: $13You Save 57%
See it!

Rhapsody Studio Ceramic Vase

Rhapsody Studio Ceramic Vase - Peach Tall | Boho Vase Aesthetic Room Decor, Modern Vase, Home Decorations for Living Room, Ceramic Vases for Home Decor, Flower Vases, Vase Set for Neutral Home Decor
Rhapsody Studio
Was $39On Sale: $29You Save 26%
See it!

Aokala Scented Bubble Candles

Aokala Scented Bubble Cube Candles, Candles for Home Decor Scented, 5.4 oz Soy Wax Aromatherapy Candle, Aesthetic Room Decor Cute Danish Pastel Large Decorative Shaped Candles Gifts - Freesia(White)
Aokala
Was $10On Sale: $6You Save 40%
See it!

Recutmns Ivy Fake Vines, 24-Pack

RECUTMS Ivy Fake Vines 24 Pack 173 FT Artificial Ivy with 200 LED String Light Leaves Wall Decor Leaf Plants Vines Greenery Garland Hanging Plant Vine for Room Garden Office Wedding Wall Decor
RECUTMS
Was $25On Sale: $20You Save 20%
See it!

EGR Sunset Lamp Projector

EGR Sunset Lamp Projector, Sunset Light with Multiple Colors Changing Projector LED Lights Floor Lamp Room Decor Night Light for Christmas Decorations Photography/Party/Bedroom/Home Decor Sunset Lamps
EGR
Was $25On Sale: $12You Save 52%
See it!

Bamfox Hanging Wall Shelves

BAMFOX Hanging Wall Shelves,Swing Rope Floating Shelf,3 Tier Bamboo Hanging Storage Shelves for Living Room/Bedroom/Bathroom and Kitchen …
BAMFOX
Was $33On Sale: $26You Save 21%
See it!

Kazova Stripe Arch Wall Decal

Kazova Stripe Arch Wall Decal Arch Wall Sticker Abstract Geometric Wall Decor Modern Wall Decals Removable Peel and Stick Wall Stickers for Bedroom Living Room Office Decor
Kazova
Was $40On Sale: $28You Save 30%
See it!

Joytezz Tufted Coasters

Coasters for Drinks - Handmade Preppy Tufted Pink Pastel Rug Aesthetic Cute Room Coffee Table Decor for Women Girl Gift 4Pcs
Joytezz
Was $17On Sale: $12You Save 29%
See it!

Home Smile Leaf Trinket Dish

HOME SMILE Leaf Trinket Dish Decorative Ring Dish Holder for Jewelry Engagament Wedding Birthday Gifts
HOME SMILE
Was $15On Sale: $10You Save 33%
See it!

