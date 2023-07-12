Cancel OK
15 Most Magazine-Worthy Outdoor Decor and Patio Deals in Prime Day

Outdoor-Patio-Decor-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s never too late to upgrade your outdoor space, and what better opportunity than to snag some amazing patio deals during Amazon Prime Day? Now is your chance to score major steals and create an environment that’s ideal for relaxing and hosting in the process!

It takes something as simple as adding a new chair or lamp to your patio space to make it feel fresh again — or you can choose to totally revamp the vibe and pick up a full wicker furniture set. Either way, there’s a deal you’re bound to love — and you won’t have to search far and wide, because we’ve already rounded up the best of the best for you to shop below!

Grand Patio Indoor & Outdoor Royal Rocking Chair

Grand patio Indoor & Outdoor, Royal Rocking Chair, Padded Cushion Rocker Recliner Chair Outdoor for Front Porch, Garden, Patio, Backyard, Grey
Grand patio
Originally $400On Sale: $340You Save 15%
See it!

Domi Patio Conversation 4 Piece Set

Domi Patio Conversation Set 4 Pieces, Metal Outdoor Patio Furniture with Coffee Table, All-Weather Modern Deep Seating Sofa Set with Cushions (Spring Coil Seat Cushion) -Beige
domi outdoor living
Originally $800On Sale: $600You Save 25%
See it!

Vivere Oasis Hammock

Vivere UHSDO9-24 Hammock, Oasis with Charcoal Frame
Vivere
Originally $140On Sale: $123You Save 12%
See it!

Mdeam Folding Adirondack Chair

Mdeam Folding Adirondack Chair Lawn Outdoor Fire Pit Chairs Weather Resistant with 2 Cup Holder/Adirondack Retractable Ottoman（Black）
Mdeam
Originally $280On Sale: $200You Save 29%
See it!

Keter Package Delivery Box

Keter Package Delivery Box for Porch with Lockable Secure Storage Compartment to Keep Packages Safe, Brown
Keter
Originally $220On Sale: $160You Save 27%
See it!

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand, Smokeless Fire Pit | Wood Burning Fireplaces w/Removable Ash Pan, Portable Outdoor Firepit - for Camping, Stainless Steel, H: 16.75 in x Dia: 19.5 in, 21.75 lbs
Solo Stove
Originally $345On Sale: $250You Save 28%
See it!

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set, Outdoor All-Weather Wicker Furniture for Porch, Backyard w/ 2 Wide Ergonomic Chairs, Cushions, Glass Top Side Table - Gray/Navy
Best Choice Products
Originally $450On Sale: $200You Save 56%
See it!

BELLEZE 3 Piece Modern Rattan Patio Bistro Set

BELLEZE 3 Piece Modern Rattan Patio Bistro Set with Round Chairs and Glass Top Accent Table, Wicker Outdoor Furniture for Backyard or Porch - Acapulco (Black)
BELLEZE
Originally $100On Sale: $80You Save 20%
See it!

danpinera Metal Side Table

danpinera Metal Side Table, Black Side Table for Small Spaces Outdoor Patio Side Table Circle Metal Bedside Table Waterproof Removable Tray Round Accent Table for Nursery Bedroom Balcony Office Black
danpinera
Originally $46On Sale: $31You Save 33%
See it!

Grand Patio Outdoor Solar-Powered Woven Resin Wicker Lantern

Grand patio Outdoor Solar-Powered Woven Resin Wicker Lantern Floor Lamp, Decoration for Deck, Garden, Lawn and Porch -Medium Cindy, Silver Gray
Grand patio
Originally $90On Sale: $64You Save 29%
See it!

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair, Oversized Indoor Outdoor Lounger for Patio, Backyard, Living Room w/ 4 Cushions, Steel Frame, 440lb Capacity - Ivory
Best Choice Products
Originally $500On Sale: $280You Save 44%
See it!

Tangkula Outdoor Cool Bar Table

Tangkula Outdoor Cool Bar Table, Rattan Style Patio 8 Gallon Beer and Wine Cooler, All-Weather Ice Bucket w/Height Adjustable Top, Drainage Plug, 3-in-1 Cocktail Coffee Table for Party, Pool (Coffee)
Tangkula
Originally $139.99On Sale: $112You Save 20%
See it!

Nalupatio 10FT Patio Umbrella

Nalupatio Patio umbrella 10FT Outdoor Square Umbrella Large Cantilever Umbrella 360°Rotation Hanging Double Top Offset for Garden Deck Pool Patio
Nalupatio
Originally $359On Sale: $304You Save 15%
See it!

Best Choice Products 5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bar Table Set

Best Choice Products 5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bar Table Set for Patio, Poolside, Backyard w/Built-in Bottle Opener, Hidden Storage Shelf, Metal Tabletop, 4 Stools - Gray
Best Choice Products
Originally $400On Sale: $300You Save 25%
See it!

Grand Patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Sunbathing Chair

Grand patio Outdoor Chaise Lounge Sunbathing Chair Lounger with All-Weather Wicker Cushion for Poolside, Tan
Grand patio
Originally $198On Sale: $160You Save 19%
See it!

