11 Prime Day Deals That Will End Up Saving You Hundreds (or More)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Making an investment purchase can leave people feeling a little iffy. You know it’ll work out in the long run for you, but sometimes it just feels easier to spend your money bit by bit instead of going all in on one bigger purchase. Unfortunately, that’s how you end up spending hundreds or thousands more than you would’ve otherwise.

That’s why Prime Day is our favorite time to make an investment purchase. You’re getting the same benefits but with a price you don’t have to be afraid of! Sound good? We’ve picked out 11 items on sale that will help you avoid those ever-piling costs on consistent purchases. Check them out below!

1. This Coffee Maker

We love our Starbucks runs as much as the next person, but they add up very quickly. Having a sleek coffee maker at home will encourage you to D.I.Y. your morning caffeine boost more often!

Get the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker (originally $79) for just $50 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

2. This Root Touch-Up Powder

Salon visits are ultra-pricey, and if you’re heading to your stylist every single time your roots start to show up, your wallet won’t be too happy about it. That’s why we love having this super easy-to-use root powder!

Get the COLOR WOW Root Cover Up (originally $35) for just $17 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

3. These Makeup Spatulas

Ever throw out the rest of a bottle or jar of makeup or skincare because you just couldn’t reach or dispense the remaining product? Such a waste, but it’s always been unavoidable. Not with these long and skinny silicone spatulas though! Use them to reach for that last little bit. You could even use them with food!

Get the STILLKEEPER 8 Pc Multicolor Mini Silicone Makeup Spatulas (originally $13) for just $10 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

4. This Gel Nail Polish Kit

We love a mani-pedi every once in a while, but getting a new gel manicure every couple of weeks is expensive. This all-in-one kit comes with 12 gel nail colors, base and top coats, manicure tools, nail art decorations, an LED dryer and more!

Get the Gellen Gel Nail Polish Kit (originally $43) for just $39.99 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

5. This Waxing Kit

Not only is waxing at a salon an extra expense — but it’s not necessarily fun to have to bare it all and bear the pain outside of your own home. That’s why we love this mega-popular home kit that comes with wax, a wax warmer and wax spatulas!

Get the KOTAMU Wax Warmer Kit (originally $33) for just $26 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

6. These Reusable Grocery Bags

More and more stores are charging for bags now, and we don’t want to be wasteful anyway, so it’s time to pick up some reusable grocery totes. We love these for their adorable design, their sturdy construction and their multiple handles and straps!

Get the Green Bulldog Reusable Grocery Bags, Set of 3 (originally $28) for just $18 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

7. This Home Gym System

Gym memberships are another heavy burden on our wallets, but with a multi-use home workout system like this, you may be able to cut out that cost. This compact equipment can cover workouts you’d typically need dumbbells, barbells or machines to do, and it comes with so many attachments — plus an instructional guide and video!

Get the Gonex Portable Home Gym Workout Equipment System (originally $220) for just $132 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

8. This Luxe Reusable Water Bottle

It’s time to stop spending money (and wasting plastic) on one-use water bottles. bkr bottles look and feel so fancy and are total celebrity-favorites. Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron and Jessica Alba are just a few bkr fans. These machine-washable bottles are glass, but they have a protective and beautiful silicone sleeve. This also means you don’t get that icky stainless steel taste that other reusable water bottles have!

Get the bkr Big Smooth Grace 32oz Glass Water Bottle (originally $48) for just $38 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

9. This Candle-Making Kit

We won’t lie — we’ve spent $50 on a singular candle before. We can’t be spending that every single time we want a new candle though. That’s why we like making our own, and a super inexpensive kit like this can help you make so many. Experiment with new scents! Upcycle jars! Have fun with it!

Get the ASORT Candle Making Kit (originally $29) for just $14 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

10. This Upgraded Bidet

A lot of Americans got in on the #bidetlife in 2020 — so many that they were sold out basically everywhere. The Tushy 3.0 is the trendiest bidet out there right now and so easy to attach to your toilet. It’s back in stock and on sale, so it’s time to stop spending so much on toilet paper and “give your butt the clean it deserves”!

Get the Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment (originally $99) for just $79 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

11. This 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Whether you’ve yet to experience the magic of an Instant Pot or need a newer version, you can’t miss out on this sale. Stop spending so much money on takeout because you’re too tired to cook — this pressure cooker makes preparing so many meals so easy!

Get the Instant Pot Duo Nova (originally $80) for just $50 at Amazon during Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Explore other fantastic Prime Day deals at Amazon here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!