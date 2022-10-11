Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Part two of Amazon Prime Day is finally here! If you missed out on the first sale over the summer, this is your second chance to score some epic deals thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. We can’t resist retail therapy, especially when there are discounts involved. One extra perk of this savings event is that the holidays are only two months away! So, now is the perfect opportunity to get a head start on all your seasonal shopping. Make a list and check it twice with these major markdowns!

We combed through all of the best deals from this limited-time sale and selected our favorite 15 gifts for gals. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday or another big day, these presents are perfect for women on any occasion. Stock up now so you’re ready for the future!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

My sister got me this Laneige Sleeping Mask as a gift last year, and I’ve been obsessed ever since. And I’m not the only fan of this bestselling balm! Celebs from Brooke Shields to Kendall Jenner reportedly swear by this hydrating mask that leaves lips smooth and never sticky. This popular product sold out last Amazon Prime Day, so make sure to shop ASAP this time around!

Was $24 On Sale: $17 You Save 29% See It!

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

Rise and shine! Wake up and smell the coffee with this single-serve coffee maker from Keurig. An absolute must-have in any coffee lover’s kitchen, this machine brews fresh cups of joe in just minutes! Shoppers say that this portable coffee maker is easy to use.

Was $190 On Sale: $110 You Save 42% See It!

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

Once my hair stylist introduced me to Olaplex, I’ve never looked back. A cult-favorite brand of beauty insiders, Olaplex creates formulas that repair damaged hair for enhanced health, texture and shine. The Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector is an iconic hair treatment that professionals swear by. If you or one of your female friends has been struggling with brittle hair, this product will be a lifesaver.

Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See It!

ASAKUKI Premium Essential Oil Diffuser

Treat yourself or a loved one to some self-care with this essential oil diffuser! Using the power of aromatherapy, this large device also acts as a humidifier. This diffuser comes with a remote control with adjustable settings, including seven LED light colors.

Was $36 On Sale: $26 You Save 28% See It!

COSORI Electric Kettle

Even though this electric kettle is the no. 1 bestseller in coffee servers, it’s actually an ideal gift for tea drinkers too! Who needs a barista when you have this at-home teapot?

Was $70 On Sale: $57 You Save 19% See It!

Fossil Women’s Scarlette Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

It’s always cute o’clock when you’re rocking this rose gold stainless steel watch! Time to invest in this gorgeous jewelry that will elevate any outfit. Whether you wear your watch as an accessory or a timepiece, this Fossil find is a gem.

Was $140 On Sale: $56 You Save 60% See It!

Hot Tools 24 Gold One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Good as gold! This Hot Tools hair dryer device is a beauty game-changer. Get a salon-style blowout from the comfort of your own home with this top-rated tool that dries and smooths hair simultaneously. Peace out, frizz! Hello, bouncy volume!

Was $70 On Sale: $32 You Save 54% See It!

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook

The no. 1 bestseller in beauty and personal care, this water-resistant cosmetics case is ideal for travel. Ideal for organization, this makeup bag includes four separate compartments with zippers and a back open pocket to store all of your skincare essentials.

Was $29 On Sale: $23 You Save 21% See It!

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

These Beats by Dr. Dre noise-cancelling headphones are the best in the business! We’re absolutely smitten with the fresh white colors with gold accents. Enjoy the premium sound of music, podcasts and more with these comfortable headphones that allow you to block out external noise.

Was $350 On Sale: $170 You Save 51% See It!

The Drop Women’s Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal

While putting together my Emmys look last month, I needed to find a pair of gold heels in a pinch. I quickly ordered these strappy square-toe sandals from The Drop, and they exceeded my expectations! I was on my feet the entire night without pain. Highly recommend!

Was $50 On Sale: $35 You Save 30% See It!

BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set

In the mood for a spa day? Give your girl the gift of relaxation with this jade roller and gua sha set. Both facial massagers help relax your muscles and relieve tension. Plus, they reduce puffiness and contour your bone structure to make you look snatched!

Was $10 On Sale: $8 You Save 20% See It!

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket

My sister owns this viral down jacket, and I always borrow it when I’m home on the East Coast. Not only is this coat unbelievably cozy, but it’s also super stylish. “Comfy, stylish, warm and affordable,” one shopper declared.

Was $160 On Sale: $88 You Save 45% See It!

LILLUSORY Womens Turtleneck Oversized Tunic

Sweater weather, anyone? This cozy turtleneck tunic is going to play a starring role in our fall and winter rotation. We’re swooning over the split-hem, batwing sleeves and relaxed fit. Plus, there are 22 stunning shades to choose from!

Was $60 On Sale: $27 You Save 55% See It!

Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo

Introducing my all-time favorite dry shampoo! In addition to the adorable packaging, this award-winning hair product makes my dirty hair feel fresh and clean without any white residue. Plus, it smells absolutely divine!

Was $26 On Sale: $21 You Save 19% See It!

Bubble Candle Cube Soy Wax Candles

How cute are these cubed Bubble Candles? Each set of soy wax candles comes in two pastel colors that also serve as chic home decor. Breathe in the sweet smell of these floral fragrances!

Was $20 On Sale: $14 You Save 30% See It!

Looking for additional gift ideas? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!