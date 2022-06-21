Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prime Day 2022 is upon us. The epic shopping event takes place on July 12-13 this year, and we just can’t wait to grab everything from beauty faves to kitchen appliances and more. Of course, we especially can’t wait for all of the fashion deals!

Good thing we don’t actually have to wait. There are plenty of great Prime Day-worthy deals hiding all around the site that you can grab before everybody else. If you want that city-chic style you’ve always dreamed of — without spending a pretty penny — then check out our picks below!

These Sleek Effect Leggings

Take your wet-look leggings to the next level with the Chocolate Plum colorway of these faux-leather essentials. Wear them with a cropped cami, a crew neck or maybe an oversized tee!

Get the HUE Women’s Sleek Effect High Waist Leggings (originally $58) now starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Sweater Top

This true wrap top is the perfect amalgamation of cozy comfort and city-chic sophistication. The slouchy shoulders, the soft cream shade — we’re obsessed!

Get the Three Dots Rib Wrap Sweater Top (originally $98) now starting at just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Drawstring Tote

Nothing like saving nearly $120 on a Calvin Klein bag! This tote would be perfect for just about any occasion, whether you’re commuting to work or going out to dinner!

Get the Calvin Klein Fatima Drawstring Tote (originally $198) now starting at just $79 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Quilted Sherpa Jacket

We could 100% see this cool, mixed-media jacket on the city streets paired with another bold color dress, like cobalt blue or magenta. It comes in other colors too — and the sale prices are actually wild!

Get the Amazon Essentials Faux Shearling Mixed Media Jacket (originally $50) now starting at just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Groovy Earrings

These colorful smiley face earrings are just perfect for 2022, reminding Us both of the ’60s and Y2K style at the same time. They’re elevated by the gemstones and gold-tone metal as well!

Get the Betsey Johnson Smiley Resin Drop Earrings (originally $38) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Ribbed Midi Dress

Cutouts are having a major moment in fashion right now, and this fitted yet stretchy dress will keep you undoubtedly on trend. Wear with heels or sneakers!

Get the Wild Meadow Long Sleeve Cutout Ribbed Midi Dress (originally $36) now starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.



This Beautiful Blouse

Square neckline? Check. Balloon sleeves? Check. Smocked fabric? Check. Cute print? Check. How could we not fall in love with this blouse — especially when it’s on sale?

Get the EVALESS Square Neck Blouse (originally $40) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Oversized Blazer

An oversized blazer is honestly one of the most versatile pieces in fashion right now. It looks just as good over a tee and jeans as it does over a bodycon mini dress — or even a more formal gown!

Get the Milumia Open Front Blazer (originally $33) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Colorful Sandals

We can’t get enough of pastel shoes lately, and when it comes to chunky-heeled slides, you know Steve Madden is the way to go. These shoes come in 12 total colors!

Get the Steve Madden Harlin Heeled Sandal (originally $60) now starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Happy Flower Sweater

We just can’t get enough of this cardigan! The flowers are smiling! The colors are amazing! And are those square-shaped buttons? This piece is one-size too, so you don’t need to take any measurements!

Get the VLOJELRY Flower Long Sleeve Open Front Short Cardigan (originally $31) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Button-Up Romper

This romper sort of reminds Us of a more feminine take on the utility trend — a.k.a. we adore it! Add on a sun hat or a pair of wedges and you’re going to receive endless compliments!

Get the GRAPENT Short Sleeve Button Down Romper (originally $41) for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Two trends we’re noticing in sunglasses lately? Unique, geometric shapes and unexpected colors. This SOJOS pair gives you both. Check out the Amazon page to see all of the colors!

Get the SOJOS Small Cateye Sunglasses (originally $20) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Color-Block Dress

Tiers and color-blocking together — in a nap dress style? This ultra-cute, ultra-charming maxi dress is bound to capture hearts all over!

Get the English Factory Color-Block Maxi Dress (originally $90) for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

