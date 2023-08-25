Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Retail therapy is real! If we’re having a bad day, shopping always cheers Us up… that is, until we look at our bank statement. But a sale is the ultimate loophole! We just tell ourselves that we’re saving money, so it’s not too bad (this is the same logic we apply to returns — we’re actually making money!).

So, if you need a pick-me-up, check out these deals from Amazon! From dresses to sweaters, all of these pieces are trendy and transitional. And each item on this list is on sale for up to 60% off!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shy Velvet Crossover Mini Dress Pretty in pink! Send off summer in style with this Barbiecore mini dress. Was $53 On Sale: $35 You Save 34% See It!

Anrabess Ribbed Knit Midi Dress Pumpkin spice and everything nice! This brown midi dress hugs your curves in all the right places. Was $52 On Sale: $30 You Save 42% See It!

Hotouch Button-Down Shirt A white button-down shirt is a closet staple, just like an LBD or blue jeans. This oversized styling is such a versatile layering piece. Was $38 On Sale: $21 You Save 45% See It!

Lillusory Cardigan Coat When it’s not quite cold enough for a winter coat but not quite warm enough for a summer sweater, this cardigan is the perfect happy medium. Was $45 On Sale: $37 You Save 18% See It!

Anrabess Two-Piece Loungewear Set Shoppers say this bestselling loungewear looks exactly like a Free People set! Ideal for travel or everyday. Was $73 On Sale: $42 You Save 42% See It!

Anrabess Crewneck Sweater We plan on wearing this crewneck sweater on repeat all fall and winter! It’s long enough to rock with leggings. Was $64 On Sale: $29 You Save 55% See It!

Sunzel Flare Leggings These flare leggings are so flattering! Rock these stretchy pants on a walk or to a workout. Was $50 On Sale: $20 You Save 60% See It!

Beaully Plaid Shacket Doesn’t this plaid shacket look expensive? Style this outerwear with beige or white pants for a cream-colored OOTD. Was $36 On Sale: $29 You Save 19% See It!

Ladiyo Belted Coat A long camel coat is an easy way to make any outfit look luxe! Just throw this on, grab a bag and go on your merry way! Was $157 On Sale: $80 You Save 49% See It!

Not quite done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: 17 Fashionable Finds in Your Favorite Classic Fall Shades Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s all starting! Not only are we decorating our homes for fall and becoming more and more excited for colorful trees, cooler weather and spooky season — but we have the perfect excuse to go shopping for new […]

Related: 17 Fashion Finds Perfect for Your Upcoming Fall Wardrobe Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The trends this fall are all about the “Ps” — preppy, plaid, pumpkin-picking chic and, erm, “pretty big”… okay, the last one doesn’t exactly fit, but let’s just say the oversized look is also huge as we wrap […]

Related: Not Sure What to Wear From Now Until Fall? Start With This Sleeveless Dress Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The period from Labor Day weekend until September 22 (the Autumn Equinox) is sort of like the week between Christmas and New Year’s — time exists in an alternate reality. All bets are off! Is it summer? Is […]