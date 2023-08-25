Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

17 Looks We Love All on Sale at Amazon for Up to 60% Off

By
Amazon fashion sale
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Retail therapy is real! If we’re having a bad day, shopping always cheers Us up… that is, until we look at our bank statement. But a sale is the ultimate loophole! We just tell ourselves that we’re saving money, so it’s not too bad (this is the same logic we apply to returns — we’re actually making money!).

So, if you need a pick-me-up, check out these deals from Amazon! From dresses to sweaters, all of these pieces are trendy and transitional. And each item on this list is on sale for up to 60% off!

Shy Velvet Crossover Mini Dress

Shy Velvet Women's Summer Dress Square Neck Short Sleeves Crossover Waist Casual Party Mini Dress Pink
Shy Velvet
Pretty in pink! Send off summer in style with this Barbiecore mini dress.
Was $53On Sale: $35You Save 34%
See It!

Saukole Striped Quarter-Zip Sweater

Womens Oversized Tunic Sweaters 1/4 Zipper Neck Knit Tops Casual Sweatshirt Pullover Stripes Sweater Side Split
SAUKOLE
Striped sweaters are trending for fall! This quarter-zip is giving all the coastal vibes.
Was $39On Sale: $31You Save 21%
See It!

Anrabess Ribbed Knit Midi Dress

ANRABESS Sweater Dresses for Women 2023 Fall Trendy Sweetheart Neck Bell Long Sleeve Casual Slim Fit Tight Side Slit Ribbed Knit Midi Dress 578hongzong-S Brown
ANRABESS
Pumpkin spice and everything nice! This brown midi dress hugs your curves in all the right places.
Was $52On Sale: $30You Save 42%
See It!

Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater

ANRABESS Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters 2022 Fall Long Batwing Sleeve Spilt Hem Tunic Pullover Sweater Knit Tops 452shenxing-S
ANRABESS
It’s almost sweater weather! Stay warm in this trendy turtleneck.
Was $60On Sale: $29You Save 52%
See It!

Kirundo Satin Mock Neck Cocktail Dress

KIRUNDO Womens 2023 Summer Satin Mock Neck Party Cocktail Midi Dress Sleeveless Wrap Ruffle Mermaid Hem Formal Dresses(Red, Small)
KIRUNDO
Lady in red! This silky satin cocktail dress is a showstopper.
Was $45On Sale: $33You Save 27%
See It!

Hotouch Button-Down Shirt

HOTOUCH Womens Button Up Office Dress Shirt Loose Drop Shoulder Blouse with Pockets White, Small, Long Sleeve
HOTOUCH
A white button-down shirt is a closet staple, just like an LBD or blue jeans. This oversized styling is such a versatile layering piece.
Was $38On Sale: $21You Save 45%
See It!

Lillusory Cardigan Coat

LILLUSORY Fall Cardigans for Women 2023 Oversized Light Casual Camel Sweater Knit Lightweight Cute Winter Outfits
LILLUSORY
When it’s not quite cold enough for a winter coat but not quite warm enough for a summer sweater, this cardigan is the perfect happy medium.
Was $45On Sale: $37You Save 18%
See It!

Pretty Garden Tie-Waist Mini Dress

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Crewneck Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress Dark Green
PRETTYGARDEN
Hello, fall! This long-sleeve tie-waist mini dress is a great transitional option.
Was $48On Sale: $31You Save 35%
See It!

Anrabess Two-Piece Loungewear Set

ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfits Sweater Sets Knit Pullover Tops and Casual Pants Tracksuit Matching Sets Loungewear 2023 Summer Fashion Clothes Sweat Suit 953qiankaqi-S
ANRABESS
Shoppers say this bestselling loungewear looks exactly like a Free People set! Ideal for travel or everyday.
Was $73On Sale: $42You Save 42%
See It!

Mangopop Long-Sleeve Bodysuit

MANGOPOP Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Tops Sexy Bodysuit for Women Clothing (B Long Sleeve Black, Small)
MANGOPOP
This long-sleeve bodysuit will snatch your shape! Team this top with high-waisted jeans or faux-leather pants.
Was $38On Sale: $18You Save 53%
See It!

Anrabess Crewneck Sweater

ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Sweater 2023 Fall Loose Pullover Long Sleeve Casual Chunky Knit Warm Oversize Sweaters with Split A305-huaxIng-M Khaki
ANRABESS
We plan on wearing this crewneck sweater on repeat all fall and winter! It’s long enough to rock with leggings.
Was $64On Sale: $29You Save 55%
See It!

Sunzel Flare Leggings

Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants for Women with Tummy Control, High-Waisted and Wide Leg Black
Sunzel
These flare leggings are so flattering! Rock these stretchy pants on a walk or to a workout.
Was $50On Sale: $20You Save 60%
See It!

BTFBM Half-Zip Pullover

BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweaters Solid V Neck Collar Ribbed Knitted Loose Slouchy Jumper Tops(Solid Light Khaki, Medium)
BTFBM
Neutral sweaters are our favorite in the fall! We’re smitten with this stylish half-zip pullover.
Was $56On Sale: $35You Save 38%
See It!

Beaully Plaid Shacket

Beaully Women's Flannel Plaid Shacket Long Sleeve Button Down Chest Pocketed Shirts Jacket Coats 6017 B-Light Purple Plaid Medium
Beaully
Doesn’t this plaid shacket look expensive? Style this outerwear with beige or white pants for a cream-colored OOTD.
Was $36On Sale: $29You Save 19%
See It!

Ladiyo Belted Coat

Womens Classic Coat Lapel Collar Open Front Belted Long Jacket
Ladiyo
A long camel coat is an easy way to make any outfit look luxe! Just throw this on, grab a bag and go on your merry way!
Was $157On Sale: $80You Save 49%
See It!

Grace Karin High-Waisted Bow-Knot Pants

GRACE KARIN Women's Casual Slim Fit Pants Trousers with Pocket for Work Business M Black
GRACE KARIN
Take these high-waisted bow-knot pants from the office to happy hour!
Was $36On Sale: $26You Save 28%
See It!

BTFBM Long-Sleeve Fall Dress

BTFBM Women Casual Long Sleeve Crew Neck Fall Dress Bohemian Relaxed Fit Floral Flowy Maxi Dresses Tiered Cocktail Dress（Floral Brown, X-Large
BTFBM
This long-sleeve tiered dress just screams autumn! Add some booties to complete the look.
Was $47On Sale: $37You Save 21%
See It!

Not quite done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

fall-fashion

Related: 17 Fashionable Finds in Your Favorite Classic Fall Shades

Fall-Fashion-Plaid-Shacket-Stock-Photo

Related: 17 Fashion Finds Perfect for Your Upcoming Fall Wardrobe

sleeveless sweater dress

Related: Not Sure What to Wear From Now Until Fall? Start With This Sleeveless Dress

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories