Extra Floor Space! The Best Shoe Organizers on Sale at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If your shoe collection is robust but you simply don’t have the proper storage rack or unit to house them all, they can take up unnecessary room. There’s no reason for your shoes to command your floor space when there are plenty of options that will free up your area and make your home feel bigger!

If you’re gearing up for spring cleaning, we found a slew of storage solutions that are specific to shoes — just in time for the warmer months. You can keep all of your favorite footwear within reach and bring more freedom to your home at the same time with one of the picks below!

This Five-Tier Shoe Rack

Taller shoe racks like this one are perfect for smaller spaces and closets if you don’t mind the height. It can fit at least 10 pairs of shoes or more, depending on the styles you’re storing and how you stack them — and it’s available in either black or grey metal!

Get the SONGMICS 5-Tier Shoe Rack for prices starting at $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Hanging Shoe Rack

Your shoe rack doesn’t even have to touch the floor thanks to this hanging version! It’s held up by three typical rod hooks and offers 30 slots where you can store both shoes and accessories neatly in one place.

Get the Whitmor 30 Section Hanging Shoe Shelves for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Low Three-Tier Shoe Rack

This rack is ideal for the entryway to your home or apartment. During each season, we switch out which shoes we wear the most — and this rack will give you easy access to your go-to pairs. It can also function in other rooms if you prefer a rack that’s not as tall but still provides plenty of storage room!

Get the Simple Trending 3-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Stackable Shoe Bins

Customize your storage with these stackable bins that you can use to create the exact dimensions to fit in your space. They’re excellent for grouping different styles of shoes into containers for easy access!

Get the Kuject Shoe Organizer Storage Boxes for prices starting at $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Innovative Space-Saving Slots

While these slots aren’t technically storage bins or racks, they can seriously help you out if you pick up one of the products we mentioned above. These slots allow you to stack your shoes on top of each other neatly, which in turn gives you more room in your storage unit!

Get the Neprock Shoe Slots Organizer for $29 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!