5 Container Store Picks You Need to Organize Your Closet Right Now

Summer is the perfect time to clean out your closet and get organized! While you’re not spending time outdoors or on the beach, you can go through everything in your house and get rid of objects you haven’t used in years. In the process, you may want to consider storing your clothing and accessories in a more efficient manner!

The full Marie Kondo experience requires the right tools. Luckily, we found the best items from The Container Store to upgrade your organization situation. The goal is to have what you wear on a daily basis in the correct spot. Trust Us — once your closet is under control, you’ll feel more relaxed.

These Linen Closet Boxes

If your trusty stack of sweaters keeps falling over, these linen boxes are a great way to keep them neat. Plus, they open up at the front so you don’t need to re-stack them every time you need to grab a hoodie!

Get the Linen Cambridge Drop-Front Sweater Box (originally $30) on sale for just $21, available from The Container Store!

These Drawer Organizers

You can simply throw all of your socks and undergarments into a drawer, or you can keep each piece in its place with these dividers! There’s also a box for all of the smaller products that you have in your wardrobe.

Get the Grey Cambridge Drawer Organizers (originally $14) on sale for just $6, available from The Container Store!

These Sliding Under-Bed Drawers

We’ve all seen storage containers that fit under the bed, but these actually slide out like a drawer. No need to drag the whole unit out from underneath! Store shoes, bedding, towels or anything else that you can fit in them.

Get the Under Bed Drawer for $25, available from The Container Store!

This Slanted Shoe Organizer

We love that this organizer is slanted, because it saves a significant amount of space. Also, you don’t have to limit it to just shoes! House your umbrellas, purses and other essentials with zero stress.

Get the Umbra Charcoal Slant Shoe & Accessory Organizer for $30, available from The Container Store!

This Beautiful Jewelry Hanger

No more keeping your necklaces and earrings stowed away in bulky boxes! Display your jewelry in an organized fashion with this collection of holders. There’s a spot for earrings, rings and statement jewelry!

Get the Umbra Gold Jewelry Storage Kit for $60, available from The Container Store!

