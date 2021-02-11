Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever wanted to wear a specific necklace or bracelet and been unable to locate it? We’ve certainly been there! First, the frustration sets in — where could it possibly be? Then comes the fear — did our favorite pair of earrings get sucked into the vacuum cleaner or taken out with the trash?

We absolutely hate losing our jewelry, yet we keep storing our sparkliest possessions in random boxes and other obscure places that tend to get unbelievably cluttered. Well, that’s officially going to stop today with the help of this stylish and sleek jewelry holder! It’s Amazon’s bestselling choice in the department, and customers have been flocking to buy it to protect all of their precious pieces.

Get the Umbra Trigem Hanging Organizer – 3 Tier Table Top Necklace Holder (originally $25) on sale for prices starting at $20, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2021, but are subject to change.



Not only will this organizing stand keep your jewelry in a central location, it’s a gorgeous addition to any desk or vanity! It has a super simple three-tier design with metal T-rods that can house earrings, necklaces and bracelets. You can pack in as many pieces as you’re comfortable with, and even separate each tier into different categories! Plus, there’s a small plate at the base of the stand that’s ideal for rings and studs.

The base of the stand is padded so that it doesn’t scratch or damage any of your furniture. This is incredible for organizational purposes, but we’re thrilled it provides a minor decor upgrade too. Your jewels and chains will look seriously chic displayed in their full glory on this stand, especially if you get creative with your arrangements. This stand is the key to making sure you never misplace your best bling ever again. Right now, you’ll get the deal of a lifetime — it’s on sale for just $20! If you don’t think you have enough jewelry to fill up the stand, why not scoop up this 20-piece dainty necklace set and get started on growing your current collection?

