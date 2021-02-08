This $8 Jewelry Cleaner Works Wonders and Will Save You So Much Money

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even the most expensive pieces of jewelry eventually show signs of wear — especially if they’re among your everyday essentials. It’s just reality: Certain metals get tarnished and end up looking pretty unsavory. Instead of buying brand new replacement pieces or shelling out big bucks for cosmetic care, you can actually restore your jewelry with the help of this top-rated jewelry cleaner!

While there are endless options on the market, this specific pick from Brilliant is a go-to for Amazon shoppers! It costs a mere $8 for the jar, and it has the potential to save you hundreds of dollars in the long run.

Get the Brilliant 8 Oz Jewelry Cleaner with Cleaning Basket and Brush for just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you’re worried about ruining your jewelry with this cleaner, the brand assures customers that’s it’s suitable for a wide variety of different metals and stones. The solution is non-toxic and safe to use on silver, gold, platinum and pretty much every stone imaginable — including diamonds! Just a quick note: As is the case with other cleaners out there, this shouldn’t be applied to pearls.

Shoppers say that this cleaner is incredibly easy to use, and gets the job done in minutes. The jar comes with a small brush which targets hard-to-reach areas on your jewelry pieces to guarantee they receive a proper clean. One reviewer said that you can use this with a polishing cloth, but that’s completely up to you.

The bottom line? This is the top choice for Amazon shoppers who are searching for jewelry cleaner. It’s such an affordable product that’s bound to get major use over the years. Reviewers claim that this cleaner made their jewelry look brand new after just one use, and the before-and-after images will truly shock you. Jewelry staples that are decades old will look like they were just purchased — so be prepared to seriously sparkle!

