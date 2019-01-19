Spring cleaning may be one of our favorite seasonal traditions, but the start of every new year always makes us feel like we should get our lives in order, whether that be a healthier dieting regimen, getting to the gym more often or, yes, tidying up our homes.

It’s no wonder we feel this way more this year since Netflix released Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, our favorite decluttering guru. The Marie Kondo method of organizing is drawn from her New York Times bestselling book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. Thanks to the show, it’s been sweeping the nation and even Jennifer Garner recently shared a hilarious video where she tries tidying up the Marie Kondo way.

While our own methods of organization are not nearly as impactful or effective as Kondo’s, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t interested in tidying up our own homes.

Since we spend a whole lot of time shopping for apparel, accessories and footwear, our closets are the main thing we want to tackle. After all, as Kondo says, does it bring you joy? The answer with fashion is always yes!

While we may not be ready to part with our beloved clothes, shoes, jewelry and makeup, we can organize it at least!

We found some of the top reviewed closet organization items on Amazon to fit every budget. We even found an entire system to build the closet of our dreams on sale, too!

A better-than-your-average shoe rack

Sure, over-the-door shoe organizers are functional, but they’re not exactly the most beautiful things to look at. Neither are those plastic shoe racks we hide in the backs of our closets. If we spend so much time building a covetable footwear collection, we need to display them in a beautiful way, too.

Seville Classics 3-Tier Resin Slat Utility Shoe Rack comes in a chic dark color called Espresso and can hold up to nine pairs of shoes. (But let’s be honest, we’ll probably need a few of these and still will wind up cramming more pars in). It’s an iron frame so it’s definitely an upgrade compared to most shoe racks but it’s also durable and foldable.

With over 6,000 positive reviews, most shoppers said this was a worthy investment after plenty of other shoe racks have failed them. Others mentioned how easy it was to put together without tools and was very sturdy. One reviewer said it held up to 16 pairs of shoes while another said even size 15 shoes fit perfectly.

See It: Grab the Seville Classics 3-Tier Resin Slat Utility Shoe Rack, Espresso for $30 at Amazon! See more storage and organization ideas on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2019, but are subject to change.

A bundle for all accessories

Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about your other accessories! This three-piece set covers all the basics with separate holders for handbags and scarves, plus a tie or belt rack for an extra-organized closet. They’re made of steel and have a smooth finish so we never have to worry about snagging and damaging accessories. They also fit easily over most closet rods and take up very little space. There’s nothing to put together either — just hang and go!

The purse hanger can hold up to eight handbags, but we can double up if the purses are small. The scarf holder can accommodate eight items, but if folded, can be loaded up even further. We also recommend using this hanger to organize light clothing like leggings! The tie and belt rack has 18 hooks, but it’s perfect for tank tops, camisoles and even bras!

See It: Grab the InterDesign Closet Organization Bundle for $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2019, but are subject to change.

A closet kit (that’s on sale!)

Sure, we all wish we had a custom closet like some of our favorite celebrities, but not all of us have walk-ins or a room dedicated to just clothes (though that is the dream).

If you’re ready to pull out the big guns and really get your closet into shape, over 2,500 Amazon reviewers swear by this custom closet organization system. The closest we can get to this is with a kit and the Rubbermaid Configurations Deluxe Custom Closet Organizer System Kit is actually on sale! The four-to-eight foot kit, which was originally $220, is now 55% off to $100.

Reviewers were so happy this kit fit their current closet (though take note, the closet wall must be between four and eight feet wide) and included hardware for easy installation. One customer who owns this kit for over three years noted there have been no problems, collapses or bends, calling it the best investment ever.

See It: Grab the Rubbermaid Configurations Deluxe Custom Closet Organizer System Kit marked down to $96.50 (with discount code applied at checkout) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2019, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



