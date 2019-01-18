Being smack in the middle of January means two things: Gyms stuffed to the brim with everyone who’s resolved to stay fit this year and, of course, diets. Look, we all know that most fad diets fail and most resolutions only last a few weeks or months before getting put on the backburner, but the real hard part of starting the new year with a new us is finding a diet (or a workout plan) that we can actually stick with.

Enter: Medifast. This isn’t just a random influencer-backed diet plan or something our friends keep bugging us on Facebook Messenger over. Rather, Medifast is an easy and convenient weight loss plan that’s developed by doctors, not anecdotal evidence. It’s also delicious, which means that unlike other diets that demand we leave our sweet tooth at the door, we won’t actually feel like we’re dieting. Also, unlike many diets, we don’t need a master’s degree in food science to understand what we’re eating and how it’s beneficial to our health.

There are three plans total, each designed to fit our lifestyle and our weight loss goals. Those with dietary restrictions like soy or gluten intolerance can inquire about specific plans. Nursing mothers, those with diabetes, seniors and vegetarians can also opt for a specialized plan.

The first plan, Medifast Go!, is designed for busybodies, those with rigorous schedules or just anyone that wants visible results fast! The program is designed to be easy-to-follow, so those of us who don’t have time to research what should be going into our bodies and what shouldn’t or those of us who just want to see the results, it’s perfect for anyone! It also offers results quickly, so no need on waiting around to fit into that one pair of skinny jeans that’s been sitting in the back of our closet for years waiting for those inches around our waist and hips to shrink!

Medifast Go! is the most popular weight loss plan available from Medifast for a reason — it’s delicious! The meal includes five Medifast Meals plus one lean and green meal every day. That’s right: We’ll be feasting on six meals a day! That’s a meal every two to three hours, designed to keep us full and satisfied throughout the day. No hunger pangs here!

Good thing we already had lunch, because this menu is making us drool! Love soup? There’s tomato basil bisque and chicken and wild rice soup to keep us warm. Love a good snack? There are chili nacho cheese puffs and BBQ bites to nibble on. The real highlight is the shakes, however, with Dutch chocolate, brownie, mocha and french vanilla flavors. Diet? This sounds like what we eat in a day!

Don’t have an event to attend or want to take weight loss gradually? Medifast Achieve is made for just that! The meal plan is designed to approach weight loss in a steady and long-term way. Enjoy ziti marinara, s’mores crunch bars and honey mustard pretzel sticks on the plan, plus get a sampling of microwavable meals from the savory Flavors of Home line, which include delicious chicken cacciatore, turkey meatball marinara and chicken with rice and veggies. Yum!

Already tried one of the meal plans and just want to sustain the weight loss? There’s a plan for that, too! Thrive by Medifast is designed to help us feel proud of what we’ve accomplished and feel confident in our new weight! The kit consists of three Thrive by Medifast Healthy Fuelings, which help maintain weight while still giving plenty of nutrition to live a healthy (and energetic!) lifestyle. These are meant to be enjoyed three times a day, out of the six daily meals Medifast provides. The kit also comes with two lean and green plus meals, which have five to seven ounces of lean protein. There is also one balanced meal, which is made up of options that are decided upon by our individual calorie needs and expenditures. The kit itself, however, contains smoothies, shakes, bars and two Flavors of Home meals.

The best part? Medifast is designed to shrink waistlines, not wallets. While each plan is priced differently, Medifast is running a deal for the most popular program, Medifast Go! The 30-day Select Kit comes with all the goodies we described, plus seven free shakes, bars and desserts! It also comes with a food journal to keep track of progress, a go plan guide and a dining out guide (because brunch with the gals and date night waits for no one) and a blender bottle! It’s only $11 a day, too — that’s less than we spend on dinner alone!

See it: Check out the Medifast Go Plan — only $11 a day with free shipping for new customers! Plus check out more about Medifast here and check out all available meal plans!

