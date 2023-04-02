OPI! Oribe! The 15 Best Deals in the Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere Event

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Holy sale! The Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere Event just launched, and it feels heaven-sent. From April 2 to April 8, you’ll find highly-rated products from top brands on sale. We’re talking not only OPI and Oribe, but Vichy, R+Co, Laneige, Billie, e.l.f. and many more!

It was hard to narrow it down, but we’ve picked out our top 15 items on sale during this event below, all from different categories. Shop below!

Best Everyday Nail Color

Our Absolute Favorite: The Kind of a Twig Deal shade of the OPI Nature Strong Vegan Nail Polish is the pinky-nude color you’ve been waiting for!

Best Hair Mask

Our Absolute Favorite: A top-notch hair mask can make a huge difference in your life. This Oribe Hair Alchemy Strengthening Masque is amazing for weak, fragile locks!

Best Vitamin C Serum

Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for an effective vitamin C serum that’s safe for sensitive skin? Don’t skip over this Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum!

Best Body Moisturizer

Our Absolute Favorite: Say hello to 48 hours of moisture with this The Body Shop Almond Milk Body Yogurt. Vegan and cruelty-free!

Best Teeth Whitening Kit

Our Absolute Favorite: The Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit comes with a whitening pen and LED light. It claims to remove 10 years of stains in just three days!

Best Waxing Kit

Our Absolute Favorite: Waxing could not be any easier with this Billie Wax Kit. It comes with 36 wax strips and six post-wax serum wipes!

Best Curl Cream

Our Absolute Favorite: Make soft, bouncy curls simple with the help of this R+Co Bleu Rebounce Natural Texture & Curl Defining Creme!

Best Long-Lasting Lipstick

Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t want your lipstick to budge? Make sure you apply this Maybelline Super Stay liquid lip color!

Best Color Corrector

Our Absolute Favorite: Let’s hear it for the e.l.f. Camo Color Corrector! It comes in numerous shades to help target different types of complexion concerns!

Best Frizz Spray

Our Absolute Favorite: Straight from the salon, you can use this Redken Spray Smooth Anti-Frizz Hair Spray for shiny, silken hair!

Best SPF

Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing beats the convenience of a sunscreen stick, and this COOLA Organic Refreshing Water Stick boasts SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection!

Best Hair Oil

Our Absolute Favorite: The Moroccanoil Treatment is a holy grail for countless shoppers, and this limited-edition bottle is so pretty!

Best Hair Roller Kit

Our Absolute Favorite: Hair rollers have come back in a big way. This Hot Tools Pro Signature Self-Grip Roller Kit comes with 10 rollers — plus 10 creaseless clips for easy styling!

Best Fragrance Set

Our Absolute Favorite: The light floral scent of Philosophy’s Amazing Grace is forever one of our favorites, and this kit comes with an eau de toilette, a shower gel and a body emulsion!

Best Lip Mask

Our Absolute Favorite: Yes, the icon of all lip masks, the Laneige Sleeping Mask is in this set! The best part? It’s a Berries ‘N Choco Kisses Set, featuring two varieties in different sizes!

