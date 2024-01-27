Your account
10 of the Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Weekend

There’s nothing like a little shopping spree to kick off the weekend! If you were planning to relax at home, that’s no problem at all. We’re doing all of our shopping totally online — and on Amazon Prime!

We scoured through the site for 10 of the most must-have fashion and beauty deals happening this weekend. So kick back, relax, and get that “add to cart” finger ready!

NYX Butter Gloss

amazon-beauty-fashion-weekend-deals-nyx-lip-gloss
Amazon

The ultra-affordable lip gloss you love just got even more ultra-affordable. Even celebs love this pick!

Was $6You Save 50%
On Sale: $3
See it!

Tommy Hilfiger Everyday Crew-Neck Cable Sweater

amazon-beauty-fashion-weekend-deals-tommy-hilfiger-sweater
Amazon

Let’s add some timeless Tommy to your closet. This grab-and-go sweater will come in major handy for quick yet stylish outfits!

Was $80You Save 40%
On Sale: $48
See it!

Eight Saints All In Eye Cream

amazon-beauty-fashion-weekend-deals-eight-saints-eye-cream
Amazon

Eye bags? Puffiness? Fine lines? Dark circles? Pick up this beloved eye cream ASAP — especially while it’s on sale!

Was $44You Save 18%
On Sale: $36
See it!

Michael Kors Pyper Watch

amazon-beauty-fashion-weekend-deals-michael-kors-watch
Amazon

The cheetah-print band of this luxury watch is made with genuine calf hair and leather. It’s such a sophisticated accessory that’s still totally fun!

Was $180You Save 67%
On Sale: $60
See it!

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub

amazon-beauty-fashion-weekend-deals-tree-hut-scrub
Amazon

This viral favorite is an essential for soft, nourished skin, as well as an elevated shower experience. Scrub the week away!

Was $19You Save 58%
On Sale: $8
See it!

Keomud Crop Puffer Vest

amazon-beauty-fashion-weekend-deals-puffer-vest
Amazon

This trendy layer will keep you warm but make sure you’re looking cool. It comes in so many great colors too!

Was $46You Save 43%
On Sale: $26
See it!

Urban Decay Naked3 Mini Eyeshadow Palette

amazon-beauty-fashion-weekend-deals-urban-decay-palette
Amazon

Perfect for traveling or for making more room on your vanity, this mini palette features soft, rosy neutrals you can wear any and every day!

Was $33You Save 30%
On Sale: $23
See it!

Lillusory Two-Piece Lounge Set

amazon-beauty-fashion-weekend-deals-lounge-set
Amazon

We can’t get enough of this effortlessly chic lounge set. It’s simply made to be seen — but it’s very up for cozy movie nights at home too!

Was $77You Save 35%
On Sale: $50
See it!

Cosrx The Retinol 0.5

amazon-beauty-fashion-weekend-deals-cosrx-retinol
Amazon

This oil is an anti-aging powerhouse, but because it comes from Cosrx, we know we can trust it not to overwhelm our skin. Still, start slow if you’re new to retinol!

Was $25You Save 44%
On Sale: $14
See it!

Cecile Shoulder Bag

amazon-beauty-fashion-weekend-deals-shoulder-bag
Amazon

Clean, sleek and versatile, this simple shoulder bag will complement casual and more formal outfits alike. It comes in both neutral and vivid shades!

Was $49You Save 59%
On Sale: $20
See it!

Looking for something else? Make sure to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

Women sitting on exercising bikes in gym, side view

