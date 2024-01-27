Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing like a little shopping spree to kick off the weekend! If you were planning to relax at home, that’s no problem at all. We’re doing all of our shopping totally online — and on Amazon Prime!

We scoured through the site for 10 of the most must-have fashion and beauty deals happening this weekend. So kick back, relax, and get that “add to cart” finger ready!

NYX Butter Gloss

The ultra-affordable lip gloss you love just got even more ultra-affordable. Even celebs love this pick!

Was $6 You Save 50% On Sale: $3 See it!

Tommy Hilfiger Everyday Crew-Neck Cable Sweater

Let’s add some timeless Tommy to your closet. This grab-and-go sweater will come in major handy for quick yet stylish outfits!

Was $80 You Save 40% On Sale: $48 See it!

Eight Saints All In Eye Cream

Eye bags? Puffiness? Fine lines? Dark circles? Pick up this beloved eye cream ASAP — especially while it’s on sale!

Was $44 You Save 18% On Sale: $36 See it!

Michael Kors Pyper Watch

The cheetah-print band of this luxury watch is made with genuine calf hair and leather. It’s such a sophisticated accessory that’s still totally fun!

Was $180 You Save 67% On Sale: $60 See it!

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub

This viral favorite is an essential for soft, nourished skin, as well as an elevated shower experience. Scrub the week away!

Was $19 You Save 58% On Sale: $8 See it!

Keomud Crop Puffer Vest

This trendy layer will keep you warm but make sure you’re looking cool. It comes in so many great colors too!

Was $46 You Save 43% On Sale: $26 See it!

Urban Decay Naked3 Mini Eyeshadow Palette

Perfect for traveling or for making more room on your vanity, this mini palette features soft, rosy neutrals you can wear any and every day!

Was $33 You Save 30% On Sale: $23 See it!

Lillusory Two-Piece Lounge Set

We can’t get enough of this effortlessly chic lounge set. It’s simply made to be seen — but it’s very up for cozy movie nights at home too!

Was $77 You Save 35% On Sale: $50 See it!

Cosrx The Retinol 0.5

This oil is an anti-aging powerhouse, but because it comes from Cosrx, we know we can trust it not to overwhelm our skin. Still, start slow if you’re new to retinol!

Was $25 You Save 44% On Sale: $14 See it!

Cecile Shoulder Bag

Clean, sleek and versatile, this simple shoulder bag will complement casual and more formal outfits alike. It comes in both neutral and vivid shades!

Was $49 You Save 59% On Sale: $20 See it!

Looking for something else? Make sure to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

