Pumpkin spice and everything nice! Although fall technically starts on September 22, we’re already embracing the start of pumpkin spice season. From now until the holidays, we plan on devouring every pumpkin spice pastry, beverage and snack in sight. Good news for other pumpkin spice fans: we just discovered a bestselling bone broth protein in our favorite fall flavor! Unlike most sweet treats, this brand-new pumpkin spice product delivers health benefits in addition to delicious taste.

Back by popular demand, Ancient Nutrition’s Bone Both Protein is a nourishing powerhouse that supports a healthy gut, joints and skin. Just one scoop of this nutrient-packed supplement gives you a boost of protein and collagen. Try adding this bone broth to your coffee, smoothies or baked goods for a new take on the classic pumpkin spice experience.

Right now until September 6, take 20% off sitewide at Ancient Nutrition with code LABORDAY. Keep scrolling for more details about this limited-time sale!

Get the Bone Broth Protein for just $36 (originally $50) with code LABORDAY at Ancient Nutrition!

According to Healthline, bone broth offers many healing powers. This nutritious stock contains vitamins and minerals that may aid digestion, fight inflammation and support strong bones. Whenever I’m getting sick with a cold, I always drink bone broth to help me feel better.

Sweetened with extracts, this delightful Bone Broth Protein is a concentrated form of the ancient superfood that you can add to a variety of drinks and recipes. Available in Chocolate, Vanilla, Pure, Turmeric and Salted Caramel, there’s an option for everyone. We’re partial to pumpkin spice for fall, especially because it’s a seasonal flavor that won’t be around all year.

Reviewers rave about this Bone Broth Protein, especially in the Pumpkin Spice flavor! “Pumpkin Spice Bone Broth Protein is like a dessert to me,” one shopper said. “I make a smoothie using this with vanilla collagen for breakfast every morning. The wonderful aroma is so delicious, I almost want to make one for a snack in the evening.” Another customer wrote, “I didn’t know how I was going to get through pumpkin spice season without my PSL drinks but thanks to the PS protein bone broth I’m not missing out!!” And this review inspired Us to upgrade our breakfast routine: “I’ve used this in my coffee and also mixed into my morning oatmeal. It gives it a great taste without adding any sugar or artificial ingredients.”

Say hello to your new healthy pumpkin spice obsession!

