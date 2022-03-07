And Just Like That…You Can Buy This Carrie Bradshaw Bra From the Show

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While the first season of Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, is over, we’re still reminiscing about it. We’re not only thinking about what will happen with our favorite NYC ladies to ever grace our TV screens, but also about their clothes! Obviously, Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, wore stunning outfit after stunning outfit!

One outfit we positively adored was the one she wore on her second date with Peter on the show. She wore a sheer white shirt with black lace accents, plus a bra to match underneath. The best part? That bra is still available to purchase and is under $60!

Get the Daniela Pretty Flowers Balconette Bra for just $59 at Intimissimi! Buy one, get one free for a limited time!

This bra is the exact one that appeared on AJLT, and we know we’d love to wear it under a sheer top or two of our own! It’s a non-padded balconette bra with supportive underwire and two-tone, floral lace. The prettiest!

So inspired by the look that you want more pretty bras to rock under sheer tops? We picked out a bunch of other pretty bras as inspired by Bradshaw’s look below:

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!