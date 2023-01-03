10 Supplements and Sweet Treats to Help Curb Your Appetite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One goal many people share for the year is to stop snacking so much — especially when we’re not even actually hungry. But our cravings and appetite can sometimes feel insatiable!

We don’t have to fight the cravings alone though. We can use appetite suppressants or anti-craving supplements to help. Sometimes even making the switch to healthier sweet treats can make a huge difference. See and shop 10 awesome options on Amazon below!

Life Extension Advanced Appetite Suppress

These supplements claim to promote the sensation of satiety so you can feel full — for real!

Was $29 On Sale: $22 You Save 24% See it!

UnCrave Anti-Hunger Gum

Many people find that chewing gum helps them avoid snacking. This gum features saffron extract to really help you manage faux hunger!

$33.00 See it!

HUM Nutrition Counter Cravings

These capsules may reduce cravings, boost metabolism and promote relaxation. The less stressed you are, the less you’ll crave snacks!

$50.00 See it!

Sweetkick 14 Day Sugar Reset

This is a different approach. The mix supports glucose levels, while the tablets help literally alter the taste of sugar in your mouth to cut the cravings!

$39.00 See it!

8Greens Daily Lollipops

For some people, sweets make them happy. That’s why we recommend simply making the switch to a healthier option like these “guilt-free” lollipops!

$13.00 See it!

R3SET Stress Eating Daily Supplement Capsules

If stress is the main culprit behind your snacking, check out this botanical supplement!

$30.00 See it!

Designs for Health CraveArrest

This supplement could help crush all types of cravings, from snacks to cigarettes!

$65.00 See it!

OLLY Combat Cravings

Keep cravings and your metabolism in your control with the help of ingredients like chromium, green tea and goji berry!

$20.00 See it!

MiraBurst Miracle Berry Tablets

Earlier we showed you tablets that make sweets taste worse, but these tablets actually help healthier foods like tart fruits taste sweeter!

Was $10 On Sale: $9 You Save 10% See it!

Sweetkick Herbal Balance Tea

If you’re already a tea lover, making the switch to this craving-killing tea should be a cinch!

$28.00 See it!

