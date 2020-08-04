Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve spent more time wearing bralettes this year than any other year in the past. We’re basically lounge masters at this point, chilling in our comfy and cozy wear at any time of day. This year has really put those comfy clothes to the test though — some ended up not quite measuring up, but some really came through in the end!

One bralette we’re loving right now comes from Cosabella. You may recognize it, actually. Sure, it’s a super popular bra among all shoppers, but there’s a good chance you actually spotted it earlier this year on Ariana Grande’s Instagram. If you want to “break up with your bralette ‘cause you’re bored” — or for any other reason — then say “thank u, next” and upgrade to this one instead!

Get the Cosabella Never Say Never Sweetie Soft Bra now starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

On three separate occasions earlier this year, Grande posted selfies on her Instagram feed in the white version of this bralette. Someone’s obsessed! No judgment, obviously. We’re obsessed too, and we always love a good product recommendation and style inspiration!

This bralette is totally wireless, but it’s just supportive enough to make it the perfect comfy companion for either lounging or casual outings. It’s slip-on style and stretchy for an easy and and off and had a wide band in back, while in front you’ll find a V-neckline and some ruching in the center of the chest. As for the material, you’ll see it’s a beautiful, semi-sheer floral lace that’s non-irritating against the skin!

Another stunning feature of this bra is the scalloped trim on both the neckline and the hem. You’ll also find it on the over-the-shoulder straps — a detail that really stands out. These straps are adjustable, by the way, so if you’re nervous about this sort of bralette sizing, just know you’ll have more control over the fit than with most others!

This Italian-made bralette is available in so many colors. There are over 40 on this page alone, so you won’t have a problem finding one you love. Go for the white version à la Grande, or expand your collection with some fun pops. Prime members can even try this bra on before spending any money on it!

