Ashley Benson knows how to nail the cool mom outfit formula to a T!

The Pretty Little Liars star stepped out with her husband, Brandon Davis, for lunch at famous Los Angeles restaurant The Ivy just two months after welcoming their first child together. In the ultimate cool mom outfit, Benson paired together an Anine Bing hoodie, the celeb-favorite Adidas Samba OG Sneakers, a Chanel patent quilted bag, Chimi 04 sunglasses and the shining star: a pair of slouchy Levi’s 501 ’90s Jeans. I say shining star because they’re the most affordable item in her outfit, coming in at just $98 on Amazon. This means we can get her cool mom style too.

Get the Levi’s Women’s 501 ’90s Jeans for just $98 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

On the opposite end of uptight and fussy, these jeans have a slouchy, ’90s-style silhouette that screams relaxed but refined. They feature a mid-rise waist, some fading and whiskering and a slightly short inseam. The brand also notes that though they have no stretch to them initially, these jeans will eventually soften and give with wear.

Benson wore these jeans in an incredibly casual and slouchy manner, appearing to go a size up or two. But you can make them more fitted by getting your correct size (the brand says they run true to size). And by making them more fitted, you can also elevate them a little, allowing you to put together a dressier outfit with some strappy heels, a leather bomber and a blouse.

If you’re tired of mom jeans and want to upgrade to a pair that’ll help you achieve the “cool mom status” stamp of approval from your kids, these jeans are definitely the ones to pick. Find these Benson-approved jeans for just $98 on Amazon — a good deal for pants that are sure to last you many years.

See it: Get the Levi’s Women’s 501 ’90s Jeans for just $98 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

