Good Vibes Only! Manifest Your Dream 2023 With This Positive Energy Jewelry

I’m a big believer in astrology. Maybe it’s because I live in LA (cue the clichés) or maybe it’s because horoscopes make me feel like there’s certainty within the chaos of the world. (If you’re familiar with the astrological signs, you probably wouldn’t be surprised to learn I’m a Virgo. We love order.) But more than anything, trusting in the power of positive energy gives me some sense of agency in the unknown ahead. Rather than just sit back and let the universe dictate my future, I can spread good vibes and manifest my dreams.

As we’re just days away from 2023, now is the perfect opportunity to focus on your goals for the new year. It’s a clean slate to start fresh! In addition to making a vision board, I suggest checking out this Zodiac jewelry below to get that energy flowing! Gems that shine as bright as your future! Remember: this is your year. Let’s make all our wishes come true!

This Anthropologie Zodiac Pendant Necklace

You’ve heard of wearing your heart on your sleeve — now you can wear your sign on your neck with this dazzling zodiac pendant from Anthropologie! One customer declared, “I’m all about layering necklaces and love that this one has a double pendant! It’s very pretty and has great weight. Would make a great gift or just something nice for yourself. Definitely recommend!”

$54.00 See It!

This Lava Rock Bracelet

Made with lava stones, this essential oil diffuser bracelet will help you keep calm and centered in the face of stress. One shopper said, “I love my bracelet and the wonderful lavender smell. Smelling it makes me happy and feel relaxed.”

$30.00 See It!

This Nordstrom Constellation Necklace

Adorned with sparkling cubic zirconia in the shape of your sign’s constellation, this personalized necklace would make such a sweet gift. “I love this piece,” one customer gushed. “It shines as though it was really in the sky and most friends who commented on it thought the stones were real diamonds.”

$69.00 See It!

This Madewell Zodiac Necklace

The stars have aligned! Celebrate your Zodiac sign with these unique astrological necklaces from Madwell.

Was $34 On Sale: $25 You Save 26% See It!

This Aura Moon Talisman Necklace

We’re over the moon for this gold-dipped moon talisman necklace! A magical good look charm anywhere you go.

Was $128 On Sale: $64 You Save 50% See it!

Looking for additional ways to get ready for the new year? Check out more picks below:

