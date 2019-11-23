



We’ve all heard of Audible at this point, right? In case you’ve been living under a rock, Audible is Amazon’s audiobook service — where you can buy and stream all of your favorite books! It’s an excellent way to consume literature while on your morning commute, or a great way to pass the time while cleaning or doing other miscellaneous chores.

Books in general are great ways to decompress, and the creation of audiobooks has made it even easier to do so. When we want to get our mind off of life’s daily dramas, romance stories are an ideal escape. Audible just recently launched their new channel for audio romance stories, appropriately named Audible Escape — and they’re offering interested listeners a month of unlimited listening for free!

If you’re a fan of romance novels, then we’re sure that you’re going to fall head over heels for Audible Escape. Their service will allow you to listen to as many stories as you want for an entire month for free — and the company is confident that you won’t want to stop listening after just 30 days.

So what makes Audible Escape different from Audible? Aside from being focused on just the romance genre, their offering is way different. With Audible, when you pay for the monthly membership, you get a limit of one audiobook and two Amazon Originals audiobooks — with the option to purchase additional books at add to your collection.

But with Audible Escape, your monthly membership will allow you to listen to as many love stories as you want per month! There are absolutely no restrictions on how many books and stories you can consume. And to gain access to this service, you only pay a $12.95 flat fee per month. If you’re already an Amazon Audible subscriber or a Kindle Unlimited member, you can add on Audible Escape to your current service for an additional $6.95 per month. There are no commitments with any of these offers and you can cancel your membership at any time!

Your Audible Escape membership also gives you access to exclusive stories produced by Amazon that you won’t find anywhere else, in addition to those Amazon Originals titles. You might just discover your new favorite author through exploring all of the different options that are available on Audible Escape! This is an exciting new addition to what already is an excellent audiobook subscription service — and an essential for any romance lover. Check out Audible Escape for yourself today and take advantage of this 30-day free trial right now!

