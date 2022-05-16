The Avène Friends and Family Event Is Here — Save 25%

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Skincare enthusiasts — this is your moment! Avène’s Friends and Family Event is here, meaning you can save 25% on nearly any purchase of $60+ with code BFF25. The only “catch,” of course, is that it’s a limited-time sale. You only have through May 22 to save!

Avène is a fan-favorite company for its skin-calming, highly-effective yet affordable formulas. The French beauty brand even has celeb fans including Kendall Jenner and Gwyneth Paltrow! Ready to get shopping? Start filling your cart with one (or all) of our current faves below!

Thermal Spring Water

This is what Avène is most famous for. You’ll find the brand’s Eau Thermale in all of its other beloved formulas too, but this mist delivers a pure dose of the ultra-soothing, iconic ingredient. It comes in three sizes and is perfect for balancing and refreshing your skin!

Get the Thermal Spring Water for 25% off with code BFF25 on a purchase of $60 at Avène for a limited time!

Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+

If you want a bright, ageless complexion, sunscreen is endlessly important. We love this one because it’s designed to provide broad spectrum protection and has a 100% mineral formula, making it a nice pick for sensitive skin!

Get the Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+ for 25% off with code BFF25 on a purchase of $60 at Avène for a limited time!

RetrinAL Eyes

The best eye creams target wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles all at once. This one does all that and more, thanks to ingredients like retinaldehyde and hyaluronic acid. Reviewers say it’s “very gentle” and that they’re seeing noticeable results within weeks!

Get RetrinAL Eyes for 60% off with code BFF25 on a purchase of $60 at Avène for a limited time!

Cleanance Mask

If you have acne-prone skin, this product is an excellent pick for your medicine cabinet. It’s a three-in-one clarifying scrub-mask that may absorb the excess oil causing your breakouts while also cleansing and leaving skin soft!

Get the Cleanance Mask for 60% off with code BFF25 on a purchase of $60 at Avène for a limited time!

Cold Cream Nutrition Nourishing Lip Balm

We wanted to include this balm because Jenner specifically likes Avène’s Cold Cream lip products. Nourish your dry, cracked lips and help smooth and plump up your pout! Along with cold cream, this formula includes ingredients like jojoba oil and shea butter for a comfy and beautiful smile!

Get the Cold Cream Nutrition Nourishing Lip Balm for 60% off with code BFF25 on a purchase of $60 at Avène for a limited time!

Looking for something else? Shop the rest of the Avène Friends and Family Event here!

