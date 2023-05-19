This Healing Cream With 500+ Reviews Shows Skin Improvements in 2 Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our skin is always in need of some improvement, even when we feel it’s looking particularly soft and supple. Here’s the thing — it never lasts! The eternal chase to find products which can assist our complexions in the quest to reach their full potential is far from easy — but the journey can slow down when we come across something truly special.

That’s precisely how we feel about this restorative cream from Avène, which can reportedly transform your skin in just two days — seriously! This is an intensive moisturizer which protects your skin and enriches its natural barrier with the right nutrients to prevent it from deteriorating, and it boasts reviews which confidently back it up.

Get the Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream for $42 at Avène!

You may think this is just a basic moisturizer, but when you discover the proper nourishing cream, the last step in your skincare routine can truly make all the difference. What makes this one elevated compared to other moisturizers truly boils down to the ingredient list, and the roster for this cream is at an all-star level. This is not merely a hydrating treatment, but a protective treatment which can strengthen your skin to withstand environmental stressors that may result in issues like redness, uneven skin tone and general dullness. When your skin is properly hydrated and has the ideal nutrients that include postbiotics, zinc-sulfate and Avène’s signature thermal spring water, it’s a force to be reckoned with.

We won’t pretend like we’re certified dermatologists, but we like to consult our savvy reviewers when we encounter a particular product to see if it measures up to the hype. And from what we’ve read in ecstatic shopper testimonials, this cream is an absolute lifesaver! If anyone out there deals with redness or skin that’s sensitive (a.k.a. most of Us!), this cream may help your complexion to feel calm and balanced.

Even if your skin isn’t necessarily sensitive, certain summertime variables can leave your skin parched and stressed out. For starters, we’re thinking about the added sun exposure which can result in sunburns — and if you take a dip at the beach, the saltwater is also a contributor factor. If you feel like your skin is irritated, this is the product to turn to in a pinch. The “very calming” effect it offers at this price point is truly unmatched, and it’s bound to be a welcome addition to any warm-weather skincare routines. Let’s look after our bodies as we embrace the heat this year, okay?

