Save $59 on This Radiance Reveal Routine From a French Skincare Favorite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When people say, “new year, new you,” what does that entail for you? For many of us it means trying to leave emotional baggage in the past, to start eating healthier, to work out or get outside more, to start being more mindful, to cut and dye our hair, to redecorate our space, to take up a new hobby — it could mean just about anything.

One huge focus for a “new Us” is skincare. We want a better, more effective routine than we’ve ever tried before, and we want our skin to glow in a way that turns heads. We want people to ask us about our skincare routine so they can try it for themselves. That’s why we’re grabbing this Avène set while it’s on major sale!

Get the Avène Radiance Reveal Routine ($131 value) for just $72 with code EXTRA10 at Dermstore for a limited time!

This set was already available for a value price, but with the limited-time EXTRA10 code, you can save another 10% to save a full $59. Not bad for top products from one of the most famous French skincare brands in the beauty industry. We love Avène too because its products are so gentle, making them suitable for plenty of different skin types. It’s beloved by celebrities too — like Kendall Jenner!

This routine-in-a-box is all about a brighter, radiant and more youthful complexion. It aims to target wrinkles, dark circles, dull skin and more for a transformative experience for your skin. It includes six products, including a pretty-pink cosmetic bag as a bonus. We’ll get into the other products below.

Get the Avène Radiance Reveal Routine ($131 value) for just $72 with code EXTRA10 at Dermstore for a limited time!

Looking for anti-aging products? This kit is for you. It includes a Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream, which may visibly correct signs of wrinkles and dullness, plus Retrinal Eyes, which puts extra focus on fine lines in the eye area. It may help diminish puffiness and dark circles too!

Next is an A-OXitive SOS Antioxidant Sheet Mask for your next spa night or big day. It’s infused with an “energizing antioxidant complex” to protect and maintain your skin’s natural moisture barrier for increased radiance. Next comes one of its counterparts, the A-OXitive Antioxidant Defense Serum, which puts a heavy focus on correcting the appearance of fine lines and damage. Lastly is the Gentle Eye Makeup Remover, which actually has a gel texture to remove even stubborn makeup from sensitive eyes!

This kit is a great introduction to some of Avène’s top products. Find your new go-tos and get ready for that whole new you to seriously glow!

Get the Avène Radiance Reveal Routine ($131 value) for just $72 with code EXTRA10 at Dermstore for a limited time!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Avène here and check out more skincare on sale at Dermstore here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!