Avenlur Brings Children’s Indoor Playgrounds to a New Level: Sustainable and Sleek

There’s nothing like turning lemons into lemonade… which is what Abe Gitler, CEO of Avenlur, did in March 2020. In the midst of the pandemic, Gitler was running his business while his wife was working as a nurse, with their kids staying home binging every Netflix show on the planet. This sparked an idea which ultimately led to a huge success for the company — and is continuing to grow.

Gitler started to bring some products overseas, which he believed would be helpful for everyone trying to adjust to being at home more often than usual. They manufactured outdoor patio heaters and imported thousands of above-ground swimming pools. Once they saw the demand for these new at-home products, Gitler evolved to manufacturing quality indoor wooden climbers. Since all preschools, parks and other recreational spaces were closed due to COVID-19, Gitler saw an opportunity to help and evolve.

“If my kids could benefit from having an indoor healthy entertainment center, many kids around the country would as well. In addition, it would help us parents who were still having to work during this time,” Gitler said.

Avenlur combines activity and mental development to create the perfect collection of indoor playgrounds, gyms and more — making sure your kids are able to get it all at home. Although COVID-19 inspired the idea, Gitler realized there was a serious gap in this indoor playground space all around.

The products do not include body-harming plastic compounds and are built sustainably, making them extremely environmentally friendly. Avenlur sees the importance of impacting the environment in a positive way, while making sure your kids have fun and stay safe in the process. They have a variety of indoor, indoor and outdoor combination units as well as foldable climbers for small spaces — something for every family!

Avenlur wanted to steer away from the original plastic indoor playgrounds — not just due to the chemicals that may damage your child’s health after constant exposure — but also the bright and distracting colors that come with it. With Avenlur, you can maintain a clean and sleek aesthetic throughout your home.

Avenlur’s slides and gyms are meant to last your child for years, unlike the other indoor playgrounds which children seem to outgrow very quickly. “Our slides and gyms accommodate the weights and sizes of many children, and will constantly encourage them to get moving and get creative,” as stated in Avenlur’s mission statement.

