We’ve all been there: Hitting snooze one too many times, only to realize that if we don’t get up right at that very moment, we’ll be not-so-fashionably late to work. The worst part about getting up late? Besides not having time to get coffee, we can’t stand having to do a semi-full face of makeup in just a few minutes.

Look, if getting ready in five minutes was a sport, we’d be in the Olympics, but we love having as much of our routine ready to go as possible, namely in the lash department. No one has time for three coats of mascara when we have a client meeting in half an hour!

Luckily for Us and our never-ending need for fluttery, full lashes, we stumbled upon a product that promises the look with minimal effort and no salon appointment necessary. Better yet, the miracle serum starts to work before we even wake up from counting sheep!

The Avon Anew Clinical Unlimited Lashes Lash & Brow Activating Serum is designed to help us attain the lush lashes of our dreams! The serum is made with a peptide blend and botanicals to coat our lashes and help them appear longer, fuller and healthier.

See it: Check out the Avon Anew Clinical Unlimited Lashes Lash & Brow for just $60 and the Unlimited Love Duo for $40, only at Avon!

It’s super easy to use. Apply once daily on dry and clean lashes at bedtime before slathering on usual nighttime creams and lotions. Just sweep a thin layer of the serum along the lash line, similar to applying liquid eyeliner. (Note that this should only be used on the upper lash line, not the lower lashes!) No need to double dip, either, because just one dip is the perfect amount of serum. Just be sure to let dry and not rub the eyes.

We’re not the only ones that adore the serum. Over 84 percent of women agreed that their lashes looked longer and fuller after eight weeks of use, while 81 percent of women said their lashes are visibly healthier after the same period of time. Plus, we don’t have to wait 8 weeks for lush lashes because results are visible in as little as four weeks!

This serum is a multi-tasker that can also be used on our brows, too! Just apply in the same way as a brow pencil concentrating on thinning, sparse or areas that are a little over-groomed.

Reviewers love the serum almost as much as we do! Many noted how easy it is to apply and agreed that their lashes looked thicker and longer after using the product. Some even suggested they can get away with using less mascara than usual to get the same effect, all because their natural lashes are looking so full and fluttery.

Looking for even more drama? Team the Lash and Brow Serum with the Avon True Color Love at 1st Lash Mascara!

The heart-shaped fibers are made to hug the lashes and provide a one-two punch of length and volume after just one coat. The mascara is made with The Love Complex Formula, which is designed to both condition and strengthen. If the Avon Anew Clinical Unlimited Lashes Lash & Brow Activating Serum is like a spa day for your peepers, then the True Color Love at 1st Lash Mascara is like slipping your lashes into that flirty little black dress that’s sure to turn plenty of heads.

The set is so good, it’s even used (and loved!) by industry insiders! Celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan adores the lash duo.

“I have long lashes but the Avon Unlimited Lashes serum has made them more dense, giving them the appearance of a fuller fan of lashes!” she told Us exclusively.

Deenihan is certainly in the know — her clients frequently grace red carpets, movie and TV screens, covers and beyond!

Want the set that has Us raving? Pick up both the Avon Anew Clinical Unlimited Lashes Lash & Brow Activating Serum and the Avon True Color Love at 1st Lash Mascara for less than the price of the serum alone! Both are available for just $40 — a steal for the lashes of our dreams!

