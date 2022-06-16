Get Your Glow On! This No. 1 Bestselling Sunless Self Tanner Is Only $10

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I have a confession: I am very pale. Most people wouldn’t know this about me because most of the time, my skin looks sun-kissed. Peep my Instagram, and you’ll only see photos of me with golden, glistening limbs. It’s all an act! Underneath that less-than-authentic layer of color lies my natural skin tone, and let’s just say it leaves much to be desired. A spray tan is my saving grace! But these temporary treatments can be pretty pricy, and I prefer the efficiency and ease of applying a self tanner at home.

During the height of quarantine, I frantically researched the best self-tanning options that wouldn’t require an in-person visit. And that’s when I discovered b.tan, my new favorite sunless tan brand. Ever since, I’ve been using this self tanner from the comfort of my own home all year round. As a former spray tan superfan, I’m honestly happier with the consistency and color of b.tan’s self tanner than with the average spray tan. And for only $10 a bottle, I save so much money — luxury spray tans often cost upwards of $50! Glow on the go with b.tan’s top-notch tanner!

Get the b.tan Forever + Ever Ultra Long Lasting Self Tanner for just $10 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

The top bestseller in body self tanners on Amazon, b.tan is changing the tanning game. Don’t settle for dull color or streaky solution! Set the bar high with this top-rated tanner that lasts just as long (if not longer!) than a spray tan. Plus, self tanners are a much safer alternative to laying out in the sun and absorbing harsh UV rays.

There are 16 fabulous shades to choose from — bronzed or brown, never orange! If you’re looking for staying power, we’d recommend b.Tan Forever + Ever — your tan will last up to 11 days! Love at First Tan really lives up to its name, featuring a violet base for an even darker brown tan I absolutely adore. And Tanned AF is another popular color, available as both a mousse and a mist.

Each shade has a different darkness level and developing time, with most starting in just one hour. I usually leave the self tanner on overnight to really soak up the color and then rinse off in the morning. Pro tip: make sure to use a tanning mitt or gloves and wear dark clothing afterwards so the tan doesn’t transfer to your sheets. And don’t be alarmed if the color seems greenish or gray after application — that color will turn to tan once you shower. Trust Us!

Get the b.tan Forever + Ever Ultra Long Lasting Self Tanner for just $10 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Here are some highlights from the over 20,000 reviews on Amazon:

“You will literally have the best tan and this will be the best fake tan you’ve ever had.”

“This stuff is FABULOUS. I will ALWAYS be a fan of b.tan, simply because it’s SO USER FRIENDLY!”

“The shade of tan is incredibly natural. I mean not even a hint of cheeto dust orange.”

“The best 1-hour tan I have EVER used! This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quick, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies even, and you get a fair amount of product!!”

“I love this self tanner! Its not too sticky when applied and I like the color of the bronzer. I slept in it and it gave me a nice dark brown tan that lasts about a week. It’s also really affordable and in my opinion better than some of the other more expensive brands!”

Tone and tan at the same time with b.tan’s easy-to-use self tanners!

See It! Get the b.tan Forever + Ever Ultra Long Lasting Self Tanner for just $10 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from b.tan here and explore more tanning products here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to get sun-kissed skin? Check out more self tanner picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!