The Best At-Home Self Tanners for Sensitive Skin — Starting at Just $9

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A self tanner is an excellent way to score beautiful sun-kissed skin without risking the potential harm that UV rays can cause. The FDA reports that baking in the sun may pose tons of risks, including damage resulting from sunburns, premature aging and skin cancer. Luckily, you can eliminate those concerns by reaching for a high SPF sunscreen when you’re outside in the summer — while also using a self tanner to fake your bake!

That said, self tanners present their own set of challenges. You have to know which one is right for you, as you do with any oother skincare product. Because self tanners do alter your color with specific ingredients, they may not be the best for sensitive skin. But there are certain products that you may be able to use without creating any skincare issues in the process!

What Types of Self Tanners Should I Look for if I Have Sensitive Skin?

To be honest, the jury’s still out on this question. A common ingredient that you may find in self tanners is dihydroxyacetone, better known as DHA. According to dermatologist Dr. Adam Friedman, who spoke with Time, “our bodies make a form” of DHA, so using it topically may be “the only safe way to have a tan appearance.” However, you may want to look for products that have naturally-derived DHA if you’re at all concerned.

At the end of the day, you won’t know which self tanners are the best for you until you test them out for yourself. Everyone’s skin is completely different, so a great self tanner is subjective! We recommend giving any self tanner you want to use a quick patch test before going for a full application. It may be tricky to know which products to use and which to avoid, so we complied a list of self tanners that either use safe ingredients, have soothing properties or have received incredible reviews from shoppers. Read on for our picks!

Jergens Natural Glow In-Shower Lotion

This self-tanning lotion is particularly easy to apply because you can do it in the shower! Shoppers say that the process is simple and leaves you with evenly glowing skin in a matter of days. Because it’s a lotion that’s infused with shea butter, this product also hydrates and soothes the skin as your tan progresses.

Pros

Super affordable price

Buildable tan

Seriously moisturizing

Cons

Smell may be off-putting

Shoppers say results can be a hit-or-miss situation

Get the Jergens Natural Glow In-Shower Lotion for just $9 at Amazon!

Australian Glow One Hour Express Self Tan Mousse

This self tanner is ideal if you want to get your glow on in record speed! It takes only an hour to develop, though you can leave it on for longer if you want the tan to last for more time. The formula is infused with organic cocoa & kakadu plum to get you the bronzed skin of your dreams, and shoppers report no issues post-application!

Pros

Ultra-dark formula

Fast developing time

Gorgeous natural color

Cons

Less control over your level of tan

Get the Australian Glow One Hour Express Self Tan Mousse for $25 at Ulta!

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops

This may not be your typical self tanner, but it’s a perfect product to use for glowing, bronzed skin that’s not permanent! With these drops, you can mix them into your sunscreen and use it on your face and body to give your skin a touch of sun-kissed radiance. Plus, the formula is packed with ingredients that protect your skin from environmental stressors.

Pros

Can be washed off

Good-for-your-skin ingredients

Cons

Some shoppers say the texture is a bit watery

Packaging is not ideal

Get the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops for $36 at Ulta!

MineTan Self Tanner

What sets this self tanner apart is that it utilizes 100% natural DHA, which may be safer to use if your skin is particularly sensitive. It also has the added benefit of a fast developing time, which is just one hour — and the formula is totally vegan! It also uses a unique blend of pigments that may work best if you have cool skin undertones, according to shoppers.

Pros

Fast developing time

Vegan and cruelty-free formula

Cons

Color may be too light, depending on your preference

Get the MineTan Self Tanner (originally $35) on sale for $30 at Amazon!

Bondi Sands PURE Self-Tanning Foaming Water

This self tanner is definitely a first of its kind! This foaming water is completely colorless and specifically formulated for people with sensitive skin. The product contains hyaluronic acid to help hydrate the skin, plus a blend of vitamins that are designed to boost radiance — all while giving you a dose of sun-kissed color.

Pros

No transfer onto bed sheets

No wash-off necessary

Cons

Hit-or-miss results according to reviewers

Get the Bondi Sands PURE Self-Tanning Foaming Water (originally $27) on sale for $24 at Amazon!

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops

A lot of self tanners can be used on the face, but if your skin is super sensitive, you may want to choose a product that is actually designed to use on your facial area. That’s what these tanning drops are for! They’re safe to infuse with your favorite moisturizers so that you can build up a glow over time.

Pros

Vegan and cruelty-free formula

Mixable with other products

Good for the face and body

Cons

May wash off a bit easier than other self tanners

Get the Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops for $32 at Amazon!

COOLA Organic Sunless Tanner Serum

What we love about this self tanning serum is that it also has a slew of anti-aging properties! That means that you can use less product on your face if you don’t want an extra long skincare routine, or just as easily incorporate it into your everyday product lineup.

Pros

Anti-aging benefits

Buildable tan

Cons

May not last as long as other self tanners

Get the COOLA Organic Sunless Tanner Serum for $54 at Amazon!

TAN-LUXE The Face Mini – Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

Here’s another bestselling self tanner that you can blend with other moisturizers you already use! It only takes a couple of drops — add it to another product and you’re good to go. Reviewers say that the process couldn’t be easier!

Pros

Shoppers report an even fading process

Mixable with other products

Cons

More expensive price tag

Get the TAN-LUXE The Face Mini – Illuminating Self-Tan Drops for $25 at Amazon!

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse

This may be one of the most sought-after fake tanners on the market! It’s become as popular as it is thanks to the gorgeous results you may get after the tan fully develops. Some shoppers claim that it’s the best product they have ever tried — they’re never going back to anything else!

Pros

Massive bestseller

Anti-cellulite formula

Beautiful natural-looking color

Cons

Staining on sheets and clothing may be possible

Get the Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse for $35 at Amazon!

Neutrogena Micromist Airbrush Sunless Tanning Spray

If you want a self tanner that feels like more of a spray tan that you get at the salon, this is the product for you! It comes in an aerosol can and mists onto the skin, which can make you feel like a true pro. Shoppers say that their skin feels incredible after using this, and the glow is top notch!

Pros

Mist formula

Affordable price tag

Cons

Practice makes perfect when it comes to the application process

Get the Neutrogena Micromist Airbrush Sunless Tanning Spray for $9 at Amazon!

VITA LIBERATA Advanced Organics Fabulous Self-Tanning Gradual Lotion

This award-winning self tanner has earned its accolades for good reason. The lotion is particularly moisturizing and doesn’t leave your skin feeling flaky, according to shoppers. Build your base shade over time and snag the exact bronze color you crave!

Pros

Natural fading process

Long-lasting color

Cons

May not work for darker skin tones

Get the VITA LIBERATA Advanced Organics Fabulous Self-Tanning Gradual Lotion (originally $30) on sale for $20 at Amazon!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!