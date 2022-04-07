Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re beyond excited for the start of summer, but after a long winter spent mostly indoors, our pale skin may not exactly be swimwear-ready. Our tans from last year have long faded, and we certainly won’t achieve a sun-kissed glow right at the start of the season. You could try using a self-tanner at home to get your glow on, or you can shop for swimsuits in colors that complement fair or pale skin!

Which Swimsuit Colors Should I Look for if I Have Pale Skin?

This is the tricky part — finding the right color that will look great on pale skin is totally subjective for a number of reasons. For one, not all fair skin is the same. We all have different skin undertones that can dictate which hues would work best. The three general categories that you may fall under are cool, warm and neutral. Unsure of where you stand? We can help!

According to Healthline, you can use your veins to try and figure out what your skin’s undertones are. Take a closer look at your arms! If you have blue or purple-looking veins, chances are you have cooler undertones. Try seeking out jewel tones, blues and greens if that’s where you fall. If they look green, then you may be in the warm category — which is ideal for terracotta shades, olive green and bright red. But if you think that they’re essentially colorless or simply match the color of your skin, your undertones are likely neutral — in which case muted tones work best. You may also have a mix of undertones, so you have more complementary colors to choose from!

Now that you have a better idea of what colors to keep an eye out for, it’s time to shop for a new suit! We’re keeping this new swimsuit journey going by offering up amazing styles that come in the perfect colors to flatter pale or fair skin. Check out the full roundup below!

11 Ideal Swimsuit Styles for Pale or Fair Skin

CUPSHE Women’s One Piece Swimsuit

This swimsuit is one of Amazon’s all-time top sellers, so we had to include it in this roundup! It has the most flattering tummy-control fit and is completely classic. It comes in a beautiful turquoise blue shade, plus plenty of other complementary tones for pale skin!

Pros

Bestselling style

Sleek and slimming design

Cons

May not be the best for larger bust sizes, according to reviewers

Get the CUPSHE Women’s One Piece Swimsuit for $30 at Amazon!

La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit

Reviewers call this one-piece the ultimate “not so basic” basic suit! The design may be simple, but the higher cut on the leg gives it a sultrier look — and the overall fit will surely give you a confidence boost. For fair skin, we’re into the hot pink, teal and warm brown color options!

Pros

Flattering fit

Great for all ages and body types

Cons

Higher price tag

Get the La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit for $83 at Nordstrom!

Sea Level Frill One-Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece is an instant hit! It’s a solid option to go for if you want to enhance your bust with the plunging neckline and ruffle trim. If you’re looking for a complementary tone, the muted olive green and bright red shades are at the top of our list.

Pros

Classic style

Adjustable straps

Cons

Fewer color options

Higher price tag

Get the Sea Level Frill One-Piece Swimsuit for $110 at Nordstrom!

MOOSLOVER Women’s Shirred Bandeau Bikini

This set is ideal if you want to wear a bikini that’s a bit more modest. The longer top and high-waisted bottoms still let you show more skin than a one-piece, but are not as revealing as a typical triangle set. It also comes in a chic selection of shades that will complement fair skin. Go for the blues, greens or warm terracotta colors!

Pros

Multiple color options

Slimming style

Cons

Shoppers say it may run small

Get the MOOSLOVER Women’s Shirred Bandeau Bikini for prices starting at $22 at Amazon!

SweatyRocks Women’s Ribbed Bikini

If you’re not afraid to show off your bod, this bathing suit set is just what you need! It may be simple, but shoppers report that it packs a mean punch — plus we think it would be dreamy for tanning. You won’t struggle to find a shade that works for pale skin because it’s available in a slew of incredible hues!

Pros

Plenty of color options

Tons of glowing reviews

Cons

Customers say the fit can be a little snug

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Ribbed Bikini for prices starting at $24 at Amazon!

CUPSHE Women’s One Piece Wrap Swimsuit

Why just wear one flattering color when you can rock more? This color-block suit comes in a variety of options that include multiple flattering hues that look great against fair skin.

Pros

Thousands of five-star reviews

Timeless design

Cons

Sizing may be tricky — shoppers say consulting the size chart is key

Get the CUPSHE Women’s One Piece Wrap Swimsuit for prices starting at $30 at Amazon!

Charmo Women’s Bikini Set

If you love sportier swimsuits, we think this bikini could be what you’ve been waiting for. You’ll be ready to play a game of beach volleyball while wearing this set! It comes in a selection of shades that are suitable for pale skin, no matter which undertones you have.

Pros

Supportive style

Cons

No customer reviews

Get the Charmo Women’s Bikini Set for $18 at Walmart!

Dokotoo Women’s Ruffle Bikini Set

Upon first glance, we knew that this set boasts an incredible fit! The shirring on the bottoms and the bandeau top may be the key to giving you all the confidence while hitting the beach. This light periwinkle blue color is fantastic for cooler skin undertones, and you can also pick it up in pink for warmer undertones.

Pros

Easy-to-wear style

Mix-and-match ready

Cons

No customer reviews

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Ruffle Bikini Set for $25 at Walmart!

Popvcly High Waisted Bikini Set

Are you a fan of high-waisted bottoms? This swim set is calling your name! The light purple hue of this bikini made Us immediately think it would look fabulous against skin with cool undertones, but it also comes in red and hot pink if you feel those shades will flatter you better.

Pros

Multiple color options

Flattering fit

Cons

No customer reviews

Get the Popvcly High Waisted Bikini Set for $18 at Walmart!

ZAFUL Strappy Padded Bathing Suit

If you’re looking for a simple swimsuit, this is the one. The simple cheeky bottoms and triangle top will surely make this swimsuit one of the more comfortable bikinis you own! The brown shade is our top flattering hue for pale skin, but it also comes in orange and pink that are just as glamorous!

Pros

No-fuss design

Multiple colors to choose from

Cons

Few customer reviews

Get the ZAFUL Strappy Padded Bathing Suit for $22 at Walmart!

River Island Tubular Strappy Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

This swimsuit has a fun pattern that includes pretty much every shade of brown you could imagine, which is excellent if you have neutral skin undertones! It also gets bonus points for its striking, strappy vibe. You’ll definitely turn heads while wearing this number!

Pros

Unique design

Cons

No customer reviews yet — this suit just dropped

Get the River Island Tubular Strappy Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit for $70 at Nordstrom!

