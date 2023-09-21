Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

By now, most of Us are transitioning from sunny beach days and tropical vacations to sweater weather and spooky season activities. Fact: Bidding farewell to that sweet summer fun is hard to do. However, there’s one thing you don’t have to part ways with as fall approaches — you can maintain a bronzed glow all year long with the help of a self tanner.

Most self tanners get a terrible rep for delivering a streaky finish and an unfavorable orange hue. Thankfully, there’s a bestselling self tanner which applies evenly and doesn’t leave the fake tan scent we all detest — and it’s on sale right now on Amazon.

Get the b.tan Disco Candy 1-Hour Self Tan Mousse for just $10 (originally at $14) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Founded in Australia, b.tan’s Disco Candy 1-Hour Self Tan Mousse is cruelty-free, 100% vegan and derived from clean ingredients, including 100% natural DHA. ICYMI: DHA is an active ingredient in most self tanners which helps provide the appearance of a tan. The brand strives to simplify the tanning process without getting in the way of your day-to-day routine!

With over 20,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, b.tan’s Disco Candy 1-Hour Self Tan Mousse is vegan and PETA-approved. Online shoppers voted this tanner no.1 due to its easy application and long-lasting results. For an even tan, use a mitt to apply the mousse onto clean, dry and exfoliated skin. Let it develop between one and eight hours. Once the tanner sets, rinse in lukewarm water without using soap.

Best of all, if you’re heading outdoors to cute costume parties this fall, you don’t have to worry about your tan bleeding onto your clothes. Thanks to the mousse’s sweat and transfer-resistant formula, you can hit the dance floor all night.

From viral videos on TikTok to reviews on Amazon, shoppers are understandably impressed with this buzz-worthy tanning mousse. One reviewer called it a “great alternative to spray tan.” They also mentioned that the mousse looks like a “nice tan when you are done.” Another reviewer was inspired to test out the tanning mousse after seeing rave reviews on social media. The shopper was even more impressed that the tanner didn’t transfer onto their sheets. “The next morning, it had settled, and I had to rise to even it out and get the real effect, and let me tell you, it is gorgeous! It looks so incredibly natural.”

Another satisfied customer agreed. “I love this stuff! Being a somewhat fair-skinned but neutral undertoned natural blonde, this gives me a nice looking NOT ORANGE tan,” the tan-devotee explained. “It’s easy to see where you’re spreading on your skin because it gives an instant bronzer.” Now that autumn is officially days away, it’s the ideal time to get a bronzed glow!

