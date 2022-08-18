Check Out the Back-to-School Essentials We’re Loving Now

Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

It’s officially back-to-school season! While this time of year is exciting for both students and parents alike, it can be stressful. There’s a significant amount of prep to be done, and it starts with having all of the essentials packed and ready to roll.

Aside from notebooks, laptops and other study aids, we thought some extra accessories might come in handy. These items aren’t just for high school or college students — they can be useful for any member of the family! Read on to check out what to shop now!

This Eco-Friendly Deodorant

The main container of this plant-powered deodorant is refillable, which means less waste! The deodorant also has the ability to be effective for up to 24 hours and releases different scents over time, so you’ll always smell incredible.

Get the Myro – Refillable Deodorant Starter Kit for $45!

This Moisturizing Lip Kit

This set comes with every step you need to create a soft and supple lip. Start with the moisturizing mask, then follow with the matte lipstick if you’re going out — or the gloss for a natural look. You can also use the two together for a totally different vibe!

Get the Give Them Lala Beauty – Perfect Kiss Bundle for $58!

This Luxe Key Pouch

This pouch is the most adorable coin purse and comes with a chain you can hook your keys onto. It’s the touch of luxury to treat yourself to for the start of the year. The Bama Rush girls would be proud!

Get the Louis Vuitton – Pochette Key Case for $487!

These Sanitizing Wipes

We love these individually-wrapped wipes to throw into your backpack and all of your other purses. They don’t take up a ton of space and aren’t as messy as your typical sanitizer bottle!

Get the Recess – Hand Sanitzing Wipes for $10!

These Protective Glasses

If you spend a lot of time in front of your computer, it may be a good idea to invest in blue light glasses like this pair. They keep your eyes protected from potential damage and also look super stylish!

Get the Christopher Cloos – Elsa Blue Light glasses for $169!

This Cozy Hoodie

Keeping this hoodie in your bag will come in handy if you start feeling chilly or you want to throw on something more comfortable!

Get the YesAND – Frida Hoodie for $68 at UsNow!

