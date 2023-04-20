Top or Dress Too Small in the Bust? Try Out This Highly-Rated Minimizer Bra

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Another day, another piece of clothing we have to return. It’s always so disappointing when you see a piece online or in store and instantly fall in love with it, only to realize it’s too small in the bust. The fabric stretches and gapes, or sometimes that defined space for the chest area simply does not fit.

But don’t make that return just yet! If there’s a piece you really love but refuse to wear based on how it looks with one of your regular bras, we recommend trying out a minimizer bra before you send it back. Minimizer bras are like the opposite of push-up bras, as they’re designed to make your bust appear smaller. You want to make sure you’re grabbing one that not only successfully minimizes but also does so in a flattering way — and we have just the recommendation!

Get the Bali Passion for Comfort Minimizer Bra starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This minimizer bra is shockingly affordable, especially considering how many reviews it has on Amazon alone. We’re certainly not complaining! We love it — and we love how it’s designed to reduce bust projection, paring down your profile by up to 1.5 inches. Suddenly, that dress or blouse you wanted to return has been given a whole new life!

This bra also has side and back panels, plus adjustable, contouring straps to help prevent any bulging. It should cause no disturbance in your look — even the silky fabric should help this bra disappear under tees and clingy clothing.

This bra has seamless, full-coverage, tailored cups with a little bit of lace detail. There’s also hidden underwire added for support — without the digging and poking! In the back, you’ll find an adjustable closure to ensure your perfect fit.

This top-rated minimizer bra comes in sizes 32C to 44G, and there are even 13 colors to choose from. Go with a simple nude, a beautiful pop of color or even a subtle floral print. We love them all!

