Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve never tried a cleansing balm, you’re truly missing out! Generally, people are predisposed to using traditional makeup cleansers or wet wipes to take the day off and banish the impact of cosmetics, dirt and oil from the skin — but cleansing balms may wind up replacing your typical product of choice.

The reason why balms are gaining traction over standard makeup removers is because they don’t strip your skin of its natural moisture — and certain balms boast a slew of other benefits that cleansers don’t always have. A perfect example of a stellar cleansing balm is the one made by Banila Co. In fact, it’s so great that there’s a jar of this elixir sold every three seconds in Korea — and it’s quickly shot up as a top-selling balm with certain retailers stateside as well!

Get the Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover for prices starting at $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Korean skincare has been a staple for years on this side of the Pacific, and it’s only becoming more popular — it’s products like the Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover that have contributed to this rise in demand. It has the ability to melt away all makeup (yes, even the waterproof stuff!), plus remove dirt and other buildup on your face after being out and about all day. Who couldn’t use a boost like this?

Get the Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover for prices starting at $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

There are several different versions of this balm that you can pick up, but they all carry multiple purposes. In addition to makeup removal and cleansing, this product also helps your skin retain its moisture so you’re not left with uncomfortable tightness or dryness. Reviewers are dubbing it the best makeup remover they have ever used, especially for sensitive skin types. We still want our skin to feel nourished while we’re cleansing, and this balm can make that a reality. Next stop, a clean and hydrated complexion!

See it: Get the Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover for prices starting at $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from BANILA CO and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!