The Chill Lounge Pants You Can Get Away With Wearing Anywhere

As we all know, making plans is totally different than actually having to carry out those plans. We text with excitement, marking down the date in our planner — but when the day actually comes, the last thing we want to do is get dressed in real clothes and have to leave home. Can’t we just stay home in our PJs this one time?

While it’s probably a good idea to change out of your plaid flannel pajama pants or oversized sweats when going out to dinner or hitting up a karaoke bar, you don’t necessarily need to reach straight for jeans or a dress. We want to introduce you to a pair of ultra-comfy pants you’ll love for going out just as much as staying in!

Get the Banjamath Harem Hippie Pants and Jumpsuit for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

We were browsing through harem pants on Amazon when this pair caught our eye. Not only did the design have Us swooning, but the large number of reviews certainly caught our attention. These pants are super comfortable, ultra-flowy, soft and honestly so boho-chic! They’re a wonderful pick for working from home and marathoning Love Is Blind, but they can easily transition to be the foundation of a going-out look. We bet you’re going to receive a bunch of compliments on them too!

Fitting the harem pants style to a T, these pants have a very baggy, loose fit, tapering at the ankles. We love how wide the waistband is too. It’s comfortable, it’s flattering and it’s key to transitioning these pants into a jumpsuit! Yes, you’re looking at a two-in-one piece! Pull up the waistband over your bust and pull the string over your head to create a halter neckline! How cool is that?

These pants come in a ton of different colors and patterns, featuring peacock-inspired designs, elephant prints and more. It’s a good thing too, because after receiving your first pair, there’s a more than decent chance you’ll end up going back for more!

Whether you’re wearing these pants with a long-sleeve crop top and sneakers or as a jumpsuit with a boyfriend blazer and booties, we just know you’re going to create some of the cutest outfits. And don’t forget about wearing them with a hoodie and slippers at home too. They’re down for it all!

