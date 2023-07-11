Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The month of July is off to a hot start. In case you’ve been on a shopping or social media freeze, Amazon’s yearly Prime Day event is underway — and the savings are major. But there’s another cultural phenomenon dominating the conversation: Greta Gerwig‘s upcoming Barbie adaptation, which arrives in movie theaters next week (who isn’t excited?). Naturally, we’ve been glued to the press tour — most specifically, lead Margot Robbie‘s instantly iconic looks.

Thanks in part to her hair colorist, Jacob Schwartz, the Australian actress has been slaying the red carpet. For Sunday’s premiere in Los Angeles, Schwartz told Us Weekly he used BlondMe products from Schwarzkopf — including the shampoo and conditioner, which just so happen to be marked down for Prime Day. We love when worlds collide!

Get the Schwarzkopf Blondeme All Rich Shampoo (originally $23) for just $16 and Schwarzkopf Blondeme All Rich Conditioner (originally $25) for just $17 at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

The colorist noted that blonde is a difficult color to achieve, but these products both “help build new bonds in the hair and prepare it for an even application.” Describing the buzz-worthy ‘do, he noted, “This is just a little bit more modern and elevated. Yes, she’s always been blonde, but in the past and on the press tour it’s been a bit darker. We wanted her to look more the part [for the premiere].”

While everyone needs a trusty shampoo and conditioner combo in their shower, this is particularly apt for those with blonde locks, as they require specific maintenance. The shampoo reportedly helps rebuild and strengthen your hair strands, leaving locks soft — while the conditioner helps detangle your mane. Simply put, this dynamic duo may be key to nailing your own dreamy Barbie look! All that’s left to do is fashion a doll-like ponytail and swipe some red lipstick on. According to reviewers, the shampoo feels “luxurious,” “soft and silky,” and the conditioner leaves hair smelling “terrific.”

If you don’t often invest in the best when it comes to your grooming gear, Prime Day is the ultimate opportunity to take the plunge. Come on, Barbie — let’s go party!

