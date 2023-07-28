Cancel OK
The smash-hit blockbuster movie Barbie has been taking both the film and shopping worlds by storm, inspiring a renewed passion for pink not experienced since many of our childhoods. There are so many ways to incorporate “Barbiecore” style into your wardrobe, work life and even beauty routine — and today, we’ve gathered our favorite pink picks on Amazon to spice up your home decor and add a rose tint to your world.

DaizySight Pink Wave Acrylic Flower Vase

DaizySight Acrylic Flower Vase for Aesthetic Room Decor, Irregular Curvy Wave Plastic Decorative Vase for Bedroom, Living Room Table - Pink Wave
DaizySight
Acrylic statement vases are so in right now, and this eye-catching little number is perfect for both bringing some fresh flowers into your home or creating a statement piece with some palm fronds or (as pictured) soothing eucalyptus.
$24.99On Sale: $18.99You Save 24%
See it!

Exclusivo Mezcla Large Fleece Throw Blanket

Exclusivo Mezcla Large Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket, 50x70 Inches Soft Jacquard Weave Leaves Pattern Blanket for Couch, Cozy, Warm, Lightweight and Decorative Dusty Pink Blanket
Exclusivo Mezcla
Score this oversized throw at a great sale price and tie the room together with a lovely dusty pink accent — plus, you’ll always be comfy-cozy whenever you snuggle up.
$21.99On Sale: $11.99You Save 45%
See it!

Barbie x Dragon Glassware 4-Piece Pink Crystal Coaster Set

Barbie x Dragon Glassware Coasters, Pink Crystal Glass Coasters for Drinks, Barware for Coffee Table, Diamond Coaster Set with Holder, Set of 4
Dragon Glassware
We had to recommend some official ‘Barbie’ merch, and these coasters are both stunning and practical, keeping rings firmly off any surface and added a neon-pink POP of color to the proceedings in the process.
$34.99
See it!

Tbestmax 4-Piece Apothecary Jar Set

Tbestmax 4 pcs Qtips Holder Bathroom Container, 10 OZ Apothecary Jar, Pink Cotton Ball/Swabs Dispenser Organizer for Storage
Tbestmax
So subtle, so useful, so cute. You can put anything in these jars — from beauty basics like Q-tips and cotton balls to home office essentials like pushpins, binder clips and paper clips.
$15.99
See it!

Jmexsuss 300 LED Pink Curtain Lights with Remote

JMEXSUSS 300 LED Remote Control Pink Curtain Lights, 8 Modes Window Pink Twinkle Lights, Pink String Lights for Bedroom Window Wall Party Backdrop Valentine Decorations (9.8x9.8Ft)
JMEXSUSS
True Barbie vibes requires some mood lighting, and these pink curtain lights are perfect. You’ll get a remote in the kit as well as 8 different modes of light, including fading and twinkling. Add the 10% on-page coupon to score extra savings.
$23.99On Sale: $19.80You Save 17%
See it!

Yankee Candle Pink Sands 2-Wick Candle

Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented, Classic 22oz Large Tumbler 2-Wick Candle, Over 75 Hours of Burn Time
Yankee Candle
Speaking of setting a mood, this yummy Pink Sands candle from Yankee Candle will bring both a bit of pink and a ‘Malibu Barbie’ mood to any room. This beachy scent mixes bright citrus, sweet florals, and spicy vanilla to transport you to the tropics instantly.
$16.88
See it!

Oaprire Flourescent Pink Acrylic Floating Shelves, Set of 2

OAPRIRE Acrylic Floating Shelves Set of 2 - Easily Expand Wall Space - Small Wall Shelf with Strong Adhesive for Bedroom, Kids' Room, Bathroom, etc (Fluorescent Pink)
OAPRIRE
Display your childhood Barbies or your current-day tchotchkes on these super-cool floating shelves, which are easy to install and can hold up to 2 lbs. each. Add the on-page coupon for full savings.
$14.99On Sale: $12You Save 20%
See it!

MaHonestFelt Pink Letter Board with Stand & 340 Letters

Pink Felt Letter Board with Stand, Built-in LED Lights With Tripod Stand and Wall Mount Hanger for Party Home Decor(10 x 10) - Menu Board, Wood Frame, 340 Letters for Custom Sign Messages, Party Planning (Pink)
MaHonestFelt
Barbie is all about expressing yourself, and another great way to do that is with a letter board. Display a question of the day, your favorite quote, or even your home’s WiFi password–framed adorably with built-in LED lights.
$25.99
See it!

