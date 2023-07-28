Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The smash-hit blockbuster movie Barbie has been taking both the film and shopping worlds by storm, inspiring a renewed passion for pink not experienced since many of our childhoods. There are so many ways to incorporate “Barbiecore” style into your wardrobe, work life and even beauty routine — and today, we’ve gathered our favorite pink picks on Amazon to spice up your home decor and add a rose tint to your world.

DaizySight Pink Wave Acrylic Flower Vase Acrylic statement vases are so in right now, and this eye-catching little number is perfect for both bringing some fresh flowers into your home or creating a statement piece with some palm fronds or (as pictured) soothing eucalyptus. $24.99 On Sale: $18.99 You Save 24% See it!

Exclusivo Mezcla Large Fleece Throw Blanket Score this oversized throw at a great sale price and tie the room together with a lovely dusty pink accent — plus, you’ll always be comfy-cozy whenever you snuggle up. $21.99 On Sale: $11.99 You Save 45% See it!

Barbie x Dragon Glassware 4-Piece Pink Crystal Coaster Set We had to recommend some official ‘Barbie’ merch, and these coasters are both stunning and practical, keeping rings firmly off any surface and added a neon-pink POP of color to the proceedings in the process. $34.99 See it!

Tbestmax 4-Piece Apothecary Jar Set So subtle, so useful, so cute. You can put anything in these jars — from beauty basics like Q-tips and cotton balls to home office essentials like pushpins, binder clips and paper clips. $15.99 See it!

Jmexsuss 300 LED Pink Curtain Lights with Remote True Barbie vibes requires some mood lighting, and these pink curtain lights are perfect. You’ll get a remote in the kit as well as 8 different modes of light, including fading and twinkling. Add the 10% on-page coupon to score extra savings. $23.99 On Sale: $19.80 You Save 17% See it!

Yankee Candle Pink Sands 2-Wick Candle Speaking of setting a mood, this yummy Pink Sands candle from Yankee Candle will bring both a bit of pink and a ‘Malibu Barbie’ mood to any room. This beachy scent mixes bright citrus, sweet florals, and spicy vanilla to transport you to the tropics instantly. $16.88 See it!

Oaprire Flourescent Pink Acrylic Floating Shelves, Set of 2 Display your childhood Barbies or your current-day tchotchkes on these super-cool floating shelves, which are easy to install and can hold up to 2 lbs. each. Add the on-page coupon for full savings. $14.99 On Sale: $12 You Save 20% See it!

MaHonestFelt Pink Letter Board with Stand & 340 Letters Barbie is all about expressing yourself, and another great way to do that is with a letter board. Display a question of the day, your favorite quote, or even your home’s WiFi password–framed adorably with built-in LED lights. $25.99 See it!

