Even though a bathroom may be the smallest room in your house, it’s a big deal — it’s your beauty counter when you’re getting glam before a night out and your self-care sanctuary when you need to decompress with a bubble bath. And if you’re like Kim Kardashian, it’s also an escape from all your responsibilities at home (fast-forward to 2:40 to see what we’re talking about).

But our bathroom tends to get a bit messy with all of our makeup and skincare products. We always feel like we need more storage space to get the clean aesthetic we’re going for. Now you can organize all of your belongings without breaking the bank! We rounded up our favorite organizers from Amazon that are currently on sale. Spring cleaning never looked so good!

This Mobile Storage Cart

This four-tier storage cart is essentially a mobile shelving unit that you can roll around as you please. There’s more than enough room to hold all of your towels and toiletries.

Get the SPACEKEEPER Storage Cart 4-Tier Mobile Shelving Unit for just $29 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bathroom Accessories Set

The no. 1 bestseller in bathroom lotion dispensers, this six-piece set comes with a soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, two Q-Tip holders, a soap dish and a storage organizer basket. For only $21, you can’t beat that deal!

Get the 6-Piece Premium Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set for just $21 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Spinning Cosmetics Caddy

Get 360 degrees of storage space with this spinning cosmetics caddy. It’s the perfect compact solution for keeping all of your makeup neat and tidy.

Get the Sanipoe 360 Makeup Organizer Spinning Cosmetic Makeup Caddy for just $18 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Floating Shelves

If you don’t have extra floor space in your bathroom for a cart or caddy, we suggest displaying your items on these floating shelves instead. Achieve the trendy modern aesthetic with the industrial farmhouse style.

Get the Amada Home Furnishing Floating Shelves for just $19 (originally $34) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Clear Apothecary Jars

These clear apothecary jars can be used to store any of your bathroom items, from Q-Tips to cotton balls. You’ll feel like you’re in a hotel! Oh-so-chic.

Get the SheeChung Q-Tip Dispenser Holder Bathroom Vanity Organizer for just $7 (originally $8) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

