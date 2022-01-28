The Best Home Decor Deals From Amazon Right Now — Up to 61% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Next week is Groundhog’s Day, when we’ll find out whether we have six more weeks of winter or an early spring. But why wait for Punxsutawney Phil when you could get a head start on your spring cleaning? Spruce up your space for the new year with these limited time deals on home decor from Amazon. From faux-leather furniture to flameless candles, we have everything you need to give your home a glow-up. Shop our seven favorite finds below while they’re still on sale!

This Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug

In a classic checked pattern, this buffalo plaid rug is suitable for indoor or outdoor use. Durable and washable, this versatile rug will add some fun flair to your floors.

Get the Earthall Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug for just $17 (originally $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Faux-Leather Bench

This beautiful bench looks like it’s straight out of a West Elm catalog! Crafted with faux-leather fabric, this tufted treasure is ideal for your entryway or at the base of your bed. Plus, it’s on sale now for over $200 off!

Get the HomePop Faux Leather Button Tufted Decorative Bench with Metal Base for just $133 (originally $340) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Striped Throw Blanket

A cozy-chic blanket instantly elevates your environment, and this striped throw is no exception. Place it on top of your couch, chair or bed to achieve an effortlessly elegant aesthetic.

Get the DII Herringbone Striped Collection Cotton Throw Blanket for just $23 (originally $26) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Wicker Storage Basket

Store your belongings in style with this braided wicker basket. One reviewer called it a “pretty and perfect size round basket.”

Get the Household Essentials Large Wicker Floor Storage Basket with Braided Handle for just $66 (originally $90) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Faux-Leather Ottoman

Part stool, part seating and part storage, this faux-leather ottoman does it all! This functional accent piece features a convenient lift-off top for organizational purposes.

Get the HomePop Round Faux Leather Storage Ottoman for just $112 (originally $205) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Glazed Ceramic Lamp

This two-tone glazed lamp is such a unique find! Finished in a gorgeous blue-green color, this lamp features a beige textured shade that complements the ceramic base.

Get the Signature Design by Ashley Saher Contemporary 30″ Glazed Ceramic Table Lamp for just $69 (originally $107) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Bestselling Flameless Candles

Pretend you’re on The Bachelor with these romantic flameless candles. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, set the mood with these battery-operated lights.

Get the Homemory Realistic and Bright Flickering Bulb Battery Operated Flameless LED Tea Light for Seasonal and Festival Celebration, Pack of 12 for just $13 (originally $17) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

