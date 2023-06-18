21 Beachwear Picks That Look Seriously Chic Over Swimsuits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In need of some fresh beachwear to throw on over your favorite swimsuit? Well, you’ve definitely come to the right place! We have summertime on our minds and no swim look is complete without the right cover-up on top.

There are so many different beachwear options to choose from these days, and what you wind up purchasing is completely up to you. But to give you a scope of what’s currently available, we’ve rounded up a slew of different picks from Amazon which you’re bound to adore. Check them out below, and prepare to stun in the sand!

Tops and Kimonos

1. This full-length tie-front kimono from Bsubseach has the most boho-chic crochet elements — originally $38, now $29!

2. If you like printed kimonos, you’ll love all of the options this Dokotoo kimono is available in — originally $32, now $26!

3. This Breezy Lane kimono also has a slew of unique prints to choose from which are totally swoon-worthy — originally $30, now $26!

4. There are plenty of other print options available with this Moss Rose kimono if you haven’t found the one right for you yet — originally $30, now $26!

5. We’re obsessed with the design and tie-dye print on this Bsubseach kimono — originally $39, now $30!

6. If you want a simple-yet-stylish top to wear over your bikini, this crochet top from Bsubseach is a great choice — originally $32, now $30!

7. Reviewers call this Bsubseach button-down top one of their favorite beachwear pieces — originally $39, now $28!

Skirts

8. Crochet pieces are all the rage this summer, and we’re loving the style of this short MakeMeChic skirt — get it for $22!

9. This ZAFUL crochet skirt is similar, but we love the addition of the tassel details along the hem — starting at $26!

10. Add some vibrancy to your basic swim look by incorporating this floral print skirt from MakeMeChic — starting at $24!

11. If you want a longer skirt to wear, this simple Ekouaer sarong has the ideal midi length — starting at $19!

12. For an even longer sarong, this one from SHU-SHI is clearly the right choice — starting at $20!

13. We also love this full-length Eicolorte sarong which offers a bit more coverage when compared to others — only $15!

14. Get more than a single color option with this Chuangdi sarong set, which gives you two different hues for the price of one — only $10!

Dresses

15. This loose knit tank dress from Bsubseach is ideal for the beach, but we think it can work as a casual going-out ensemble too — originally $42, now $32!

16. A swing dress like this one from Blooming Jelly is also an excellent piece to throw on over your bathing suit as a comfortable, breezy cover-up — get it for $38!

17. Get into the crochet beach look in dress form with this beautiful mini from Wander Agio — originally $35, now $25!

18. A casual and breezy shirtdress like this one from Ekouaer will always be in style — starting at just $12!

19. Shoppers say this Sulozom mini dress is beautiful and hugs your curves in all the right places — get it for $27!

20. If you prefer longer beach dresses, this Dokotoo button-down dress is easily a winner — get it for $37!

21. The longer length of this Bsubseach crochet dress gives you more coverage and adds some extra drama to your aesthetic — originally $42, now $32!

