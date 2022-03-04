This Versatile Lightweight Jumpsuit Is 30% Off at Nordstrom — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jumpsuits are our best friends when we don’t want to spend too much time coming up with an outfit. Think about it: The top and bottoms are already there, and all you have to do is throw on some shoes and you’re ready to roll! The process is far from complicated, and there are tons of different jumpsuit styles that can be utilized for different settings.

While some jumpsuits are dressier and others are more low-key, each can be equally as versatile with the right tweaks. For example, a jumpsuit from Becca we recently spotted can be worn in numerous ways, and it’s even on sale right now at Nordstrom!

Get the Becca Breezy Cover-Up Jumpsuit (originally $78) on sale with free shipping for $55 at Nordstrom!

The jumpsuit is made from a stretchy, lightweight fabric that’s super soft according to shoppers. It’s designed in a pull-on style with a drawstring waistband that gives the look some shape, as well as adjustable spaghetti straps that you can switch up to create a higher or lower neckline. The aesthetic may be simple, but we can tell how much potential this jumpsuit has.

It’s technically described as a beach cover-up, but there are plenty of other uses you can find for it! Shoppers say that they wear this around their homes as a lounge outfit — and even as a casual ensemble out and about. One reviewer also notes that they wore the jumpsuit while traveling, and it was the ultimate comfy companion for their journey. Team it with your favorite chunky sneakers for a coffee run or a sleek pair of sandals for a vacay vibe!

The material may seem a bit sheer, but ecstatic reviewers confirm that it’s not as see-through as you may think. With the right underwear, you can easily make it pass as an ensemble that’s acceptable to wear out in public — not just by the beach or pool. We could also picture it looking great with a black bodysuit underneath for extra coverage! This staple jumpsuit is an essential, and scoring it for its current price ahead of the spring and summer months is even more exciting. Let’s do this!

