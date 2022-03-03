Shoppers Say This Tiered Maxi Dress Has the Ultimate Comfy Fit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All garments have their strong points, and the essence of a maxi dress is that they’re super comfortable thanks to the design. Maxi dresses are generally more casual, and whether you’re buying a flowy style or a bodycon number, you’re going to snag a fit that’s easy to wear.

That said, there are maxi dresses that are supreme in their comfortability — including this one from The Drop! With the spring season on the horizon, dresses like this one are what we’re shopping for. Multiple reviewers claim that it’s arguably the most comfortable dress that’s currently in their closets!

Get The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress for prices starting at $47 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress is tiered to create its flowy aesthetic and incorporates a touch of ruffle throughout the design. It’s held up with two wider straps, and the back of the dress dips lower than the front — resulting in a beautiful silhouette that’s bound to collect compliments. The hem length hits just above the ankle, which can differ depending on how tall you are. The final detail that puts the cherry on top of this dress is that there are pockets included on the sides of the hips. Convenient and classy!

Get The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress for prices starting at $47 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say that this dress is such a breeze to wear for a variety of occasions. It comes in four staple shades that are all incredibly versatile (hello, neutrals), and the sizing range makes sure to accommodate virtually every body type. The smallest starts at XX-Small and goes up to 5X, which isn’t the case for many retailers. You may need to go up a size if you have a larger bust, as noted by reviewers — and if you’re a Prime member, you can order a few options to see which fits best free of charge, and proceed to keep the one that best suits your figure. How easy is that?

See it: Get The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress for prices starting at $47 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your vibe? Check out more trending styles from The Drop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these style suggestions below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!