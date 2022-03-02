This Flowy Maxi Dress Is 47% Off and Can Work for So Many Occasions

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are simply happier when dresses make their way back in our regular, day-to-day lives. We rarely rock them in the winter, especially when the temperature dips below freezing — so being able to start wearing maxi, midi and mini frocks once more simply fills our heart with joy!

We are especially into maxi dresses right now — and always! Because of the extra length, they can be hard to perfect sometimes. The silhouette can be trickier to design and the added fabric can swallow up your figure. Sometimes they can cost more too! That’s why we can’t miss out when we find a great deal on a fantastic dress!

Get the Doublju Women’s Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress With Pockets (originally $38) for just $20 at Walmart!

This dress, which is 47% off right now, has a maxi design with a flowy fit. It’s roomy and relaxed and so comfortable. Such a good pick for days when you wake up feeling bloated, but also for when you’re feeling great! It has a scooping V-neckline and a square back, plus spaghetti straps and side pockets.

This is a dress you could wear to the beach for relaxing and reading a cute romance novel, or you could wear it with heels for a more casual garden wedding. Try wearing it on a date with some of our favorite jewelry, or wear it to a party with your closest pals. You could belt it too. It’s very versatile!

This dress comes in so many different colors and patterns. You have some solid shades, or you could go polka dot, or you could spring for one of the many tie-dye designs! Explore the cloud-like watercolors, the stripes and more!

This dress is not an undiscovered type of risk we don’t have any feedback on. It has over 120 reviews and a great rating overall! Shoppers are calling it a “great dress to lounge in around the house or for a night out.” They say it’s “so cozy and soft” and “very flattering.” They receive “so many compliments” when they wear it out, so we can see why people are calling it their “new favorite dress.” They’re even noting its “very good quality” and how it’s “wonderful for summer” but will be great in spring and fall with a cardigan on top.

Reviewers say that finding a maxi dress like this is “heaven,” and we have to agree. Finding it on sale in so many colors just makes it even better!

