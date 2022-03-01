This Semi-Sheer Cardigan Is a Lightweight Spring Essential — 43% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Could sweater weather truly be coming to an end? Say it ain’t so! We know we were so desperate to put our puffers away and swap our snow boots out for sandals, but we’re not ready to say goodbye to our cute, comfy knits just yet!

Well, maybe we don’t have to. Sure, we don’t want to be sweating through a heavy, chunky turtleneck when the flowers start to bloom, but we don’t have to go sweater-free! We just need something lighter and airier — something just warm enough but never too hot. When we saw this cardigan online, we knew it was exactly what we were looking for. It just so happened to be on sale too!

We saw this cardigan sweater as a winner from the get-go, but the more we looked into it, the more it solidified our choice. It’s made of a semi-sheer knit with incorporated stretch, making it comfy, lightweight and very breathable. Exactly what we want for this type of weather! It also has a relaxed fit, an open front and a long-line silhouette reaching around mid-thigh.

Many cardigans stop there, not adding in any other details or functional accents. This cardigan is different though! It adds in slightly dropped shoulders for a slouchy-chic look, two adorable patch pockets and banded sleeve cuffs, giving the sleeves an overall more voluminous look. There are also button tabs on these cuffs, letting you roll the sleeves up and keep them in place!

This YEMAK cardigan comes in seven colors, so you have some great options to choose from. Go deep with black or lighten things up with the rest: blush pink, grey, ivory, taupe, sandy beige or a grey-ish green called Jade. We also love how easy the sizing is. Each size covers two typical sizes, so there’s less room for error when ordering online!

This cardigan, especially since it’s somewhat see-through, will very easily layer over just about any of your go-to spring looks! As you can see, it’s great worn with white, but it would look equally amazing with an all-black outfit. Wear it over a dress, a tee and skirt, a romper, a jumpsuit or a bodysuit and culottes. Try one with a pair of overalls or even over your bathing suit at the beach or pool. Cinch your waist with a belt on top or accent your look with a neckerchief or hoop earrings!

However you plan to wear it, step one is going to be the same for all of us. We need to nab this cardi while it’s 43% off! So, how about it? Let’s shop!

Not your style? Shop more from YEMAK here and check out more sweaters available at Walmart here!

