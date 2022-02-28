We Have Major Heart Eyes for This Flowy Romper — 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring? We love it. The weather starts to warm up and brighten our mood, the sun starts to set later, the flowers start to bloom, there are more outdoor events and we can finally eat ice cream without shivering the whole time. There’s just one thing that makes Us groan when we think about shedding our winter layers.

We’re talking about denim. We own comfy jeans, but denim shorts are so much harder to work with. They ride up, they’re too tight and too short — or they’re too loose and too long. They’re stiff and they dig into our thighs and stomach. Even denim overall shorts are so cute but so tough to deal with. That’s why we need more pieces like this romper in our arsenal for spring!

Get the ZANZEA Loose Overall Romper Playsuit (originally $44) for just $22 at Walmart!

This romper is 50% off right now, making it a can’t-miss deal for Us, especially at this time of year! The design itself is reminiscent of overall shorts, with adjustable straps and a square neckline, but the cotton fabric is softer, flowier and so much more comfortable. It’s adorable too and can even be dressed up a bit!

Instead of a chest pocket and side pockets, this romper keeps it simple with a small pocket on the front of each thigh. The pockets are cute just being there, but we also love them for offering up extra posing opportunities when someone’s taking a photo of you! Another little detail we adore is the back. It scoops down to the small of the back, dipping into a little V-shape that just elevates this piece even further!

Get the ZANZEA Loose Overall Romper Playsuit (originally $44) for just $22 at Walmart!

This romper comes in three colors. Go timeless with black or opt for an earthy tone like the army green or coffee brown. Any of the three is bound to act like a compliment magnet and major confidence builder!

Walmart reviewers say this romper is not only “super cute and comfy” but also “so easy to wear,” especially in warmer weather when you don’t want to fuss with uncomfortable fabrics and complicated layering. It can totally just be worn on its own over a bandeau bra when it’s super hot out, or you can layer a T-shirt underneath. Slip on a pair of sandals or sneakers and you’re ready to go!

Cooler spring day or summer night? Try a fitted long-sleeve top underneath and lug-sole booties. Dressing it up a little bit? Slip on a short-sleeve button-up underneath and opt for a pair of loafers and mesh socks or some wedges. Rompers like this can actually be so versatile — we can’t wait to play around with it!

Get the ZANZEA Loose Overall Romper Playsuit (originally $44) for just $22 at Walmart!

Not your style? Shop more from ZANZEA here and discover more rompers and jumpsuits at Walmart here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!