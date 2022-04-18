This Booty Scrub Is a Must for Soft, Smooth, Cellulite-Free Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Peach perfect! We all want to feel confident in the appearance of our booty, even if we’re not going around screaming it. Unfortunately, it’s prone to cellulite and dimples, stretch marks and even bumps. It’s not always such a huge deal, but when beach and pool weather starts to roll around, we really wish everything would just smooth out already!

You may have tried exfoliating your butt in the past using your body scrub, but chances are it wasn’t necessarily fit to target all of your insecurities. That’s why we want to introduce everyone to the Becky Booty Scrub. It’s affordable, it’s on Prime and it’s ready to help you achieve that juicy peach perfection!

Get the Becky Booty Scrub for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This booty scrub honestly feels heaven sent. In just a few uses, you could be seeing a major difference in the skin on your butt, legs and beyond. It contains provitamin B5 to help generate new skin cells, which may break down and reduce the appearance of cellulite, while ingredients like organic aloe vera leaf juice may soften the visibility of stretch marks. But it doesn’t stop there.

What makes this scrub a scrub is the walnut shell powder, a powerful exfoliant that’s super finely ground to feel nice on the skin. It may help unclog pores to reduce acne and blackheads. It could also be a huge help on your bikini line to help prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps!

Get the Becky Booty Scrub for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Rounding out the key ingredients are organic jojoba seed oil, which hydrates dry skin, and rosehip seed oil, which could help with discoloration. We also want to note that this scrub could be a big help if you’re dealing with conditions like keratosis pilaris. Feel free to use it on your arms too if they have KP!

This scrub is even fun to use, expanding and forming a creamy lather when used on wet skin in the shower. Just rinse when you’re all scrubbed out, and, as always, remember some body lotion when you’re all dried off too. It’s recommended that you use this booty scrub at least three times a week, but listen to your skin for best results!

Get the Becky Booty Scrub for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more body scrubs at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!