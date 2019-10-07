Columbus Day Sale Alert! 5 Bed Bath & Beyond Picks for Your Dream Home





Bed Bath & Beyond is like our second home. It’s basically our first home too, if you think about it, since nearly every item we own is BB&B-bought. It’s the ultimate destination for…well, everything! Bedding, appliances, beauty, decor and so, so much more. Plus, finding a fire deal at the online store is a certainty, always, especially around a holiday!

For Columbus Day 2019, Bed Bath & Beyond isn’t holding back. The retailer is marking things down left and right, somehow managing to include every last thing on our wish list. Now the only thing we wish to do is concentrate on shopping before these must-haves sell out, so here are five of our favorites below!

KitchenAid 5 qt. Artisan Design Series Stand Mixer with Glass Bowl

How cute would this colorful mixer look on your counter? Or how about the sleek, toned-down Sugar Pearl or Truffle Dust colors? All of the 11 available options are perfection, and with over 2,000 glowing reviews and a $50-off price tag, we can’t wait to start mixing things up in the kitchen — literally! Pancakes, anyone?

See it: Get the KitchenAid 5 qt. Artisan Design Series Stand Mixer with Glass Bowl (originally $430) for just $380 at Bed Bath & Beyond! Sale ends October 13, 2019.

Newport 5-Piece Reversible Comforter Set

Colder weather means piling on the blankets, so why not head into winter prepared this year with a brand new, plush and cozy comforter set? This Newport one not only comes in two colors, but it’s reversible, so we basically have four colors to choose from. It also comes with fitted and flat sheets, as well as two pillowcases to match. Sweet dreams!

See it: Get the Newport 5-Piece Reversible Comforter Set (originally starting at $40) starting at just $30 at Bed Bath & Beyond for a limited time!

Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee and Espresso Maker

Are you more of a coffee person or a straight-up espresso person? Whichever you are, it’s no sweat — because this appliance brews either with ease. We’re obsessed with the chrome accents, and caffeine-loving shoppers say their everyday coffee is now of “superior quality” thanks to Nespresso!

See it: Get the Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee and Espresso Maker (originally starting at $200) starting at just $131 at Bed Bath and Beyond! Sale ends October 28, 2019.

Philips VivaTurboStar Airfryer

Air fryers are going to be a staple in every single home within the next few years, allowing us to cook and enjoy our favorite foods in a much healthier way. They not only fry, but bake, grill and roast as well! This Philips one has nearly 300 reviews and could not be easier to use (even if you’re truly a mess in the kitchen!).

See it: Get the Philips VivaTurboStar Airfryer (originally starting at $199.99) starting at just $147 at Bed Bath & Beyond! Sale ends October 21, 2019.

UGG Wanderlust Travel Blanket

Hiking weather is finally here, so don’t forget this water-resistant blanket on your next trip, allowing you to fully enjoy the view in comfort when you finally reach the peak. It folds up so small into a bag with a handle, so its convenience is unmatched. Shoppers say it’s the best outdoor blanket they’ve owned and can easily fit four people on it at once, so get your boots ready — it’s time to get going! To Bed Bath & Beyond, that is!

See it: Get the UGG Wanderlust Travel Blanket (originally $30) for just $20 at Bed Bath & Beyond for a limited time!

Looking for more? Check out all deals currently available at Bed Bath & Beyond here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!