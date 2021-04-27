Bella Hadid’s Beautiful Lace Bra Inspired Us to Find 1 of Our Own

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A pretty bra really can make a big difference in your life. Seriously. Comfort is definitely a top priority, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be a little picky in the looks department. Wearing a pretty bra is a way to feel cute and sultry, whether it’s completely hidden underneath your clothes, peeking out just a little or being worn all by itself!

Bella Hadid recently inspired Us with her own pretty bra, kicking the trend to new heights — as models tend to do. She posted a short video on her Instagram wearing a black lace balconette bra, plus layers of golden necklaces and an unzipped black hoodie. We wanted in on that bra life!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Get the DOBREVA Sexy Lace Unlined Underwire Balconette See-Through Sheer Bra for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

We knew this DOBREVA bra was the one when we spotted it. It had the balconette shape, the sheer elements, the lace and it was black like Hadid’s. Even better? That it was under $20, came in plenty of sizes and had so many glowing reviews on Amazon. The flattering shape obviously didn’t hurt either!

This bra is non-padded, but there’s still a subtle push-up effect thanks to a cushioned inner sling hiding inside. There’s also underwire to help provide comfortable support, all without digging into your ribcage. The dotted cups are made of two layers of soft and breathable mesh, while there’s a lace trim at both the top and bottom. As for the straps, they are adjustable — and you can even convert them to cross over in back to wear with any racerback tops or dresses!

This bra is so affordable, but it looks so expensive. You’ll definitely want to check out the other colors too. There are three more! Spruce Green is a lovely teal shade, Dark Red is a luscious burgundy and Ivory is an angelic off-white.

You can mix aesthetics like Hadid and rock one of these bras with a casual hoodie, or you can go for a fancier look — maybe letting it show from underneath a blazer or sheer top. When you start thinking of bras less as undergarments and more as a part of your look, new outfit possibilities will immediately present themselves to you — especially when your bra is as beautiful as this one!

