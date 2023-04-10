Grab the Bronzer That Gave Bella Hadid the Ultimate Summery Glow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer skin! It’s time to add some magic back into our complexions. A sun-kissed radiance, a lit-from-within glow — we want it all and we don’t want to wait for a beach vacation to make it happen!

Luckily, there’s no need to risk any sunburn when it comes to beautifully bronzed skin. Bella Hadid proved it, and you can recreate her unforgettable look with the help of the exact Charlotte Tilbury product used on the supermodel’s skin!

Get the Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer at Charlotte Tilbury!

Hadid was introduced as Charlotte Tilbury’s new muse in March, joining the likes of icons like Twiggy, Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn. “I’ve always been obsessed with all of Charlotte’s beauty innovations,” Hadid said. “Whether I’m on or off-duty, they really are my confidence-boosting looks!”

Makeup artist Sofia Tilbury (Charlotte’s niece!) created a sultry makeup look for Hadid to celebrate the announcement, and she later demonstrated exactly how to get the same exact look with the same exact products at home. “I created this makeup look for Bella in LA, and we went for a beautiful, bronze, glowing skin with a taupey, sparkling, smoky eye and a bold red statement lip.”

The key to that “beautiful, bronze, glowing skin”? The Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer — in shade 2! Tilbury brushed it gently under Hadid’s jawline and over her cheekbones for a flawless finish!

While Hadid wore the medium shade of this bronzer, it also comes in fair, tan and deep shades to suit different skin tones. The formula is just dreamy — it’s a cream in a convenient compact you can brush right on so you don’t need to use your fingers. Even better is that this bronzer contains hyaluronic acid and sunshine provitamin D3 so your glow can come from within too!

This highly-rated bronzer can be used on both your face and your body so your skin can appear equally sun-kissed all over. And there’s no need to worry about it fading. It claims to last up to 16 hours, even when faced with sweat and humidity. The finely-milled pearls hiding inside will help illuminate your skin day and night!

When 100 people tested this product over a period of 28 days, 99% agreed that it gave skin a healthy-bronzed glow. Want to be the next lucky beauty lover to experience its greatness? Let’s go!

