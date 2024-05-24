Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Though I’ll likely only be posted up at the pool or lakeside this summer, the only vibes I’m trying to generate are those of a rich mom at a resort. You know what I’m talking about — those ultra-chic, glamazon moms on holiday watching their kids enjoy the pool, all while decked out in a designer swimsuit, with oversized sunglasses, a woven hat and an Aperol spritz in hand. Well, I think I officially found the swimsuit that can help me do just that — and it comes with a matching sarong, no less.

I didn’t think the place I would find that swimsuit would be at Walmart, but that just goes to show how much of a fashion destination it’s become over time. The swimsuit and cover-up set I’m talking about is the Beranmey One-Piece Swimsuit With Cover-Up. Though the swimsuit looks like it came off the racks at a designer store, Walmart has it on sale for only $29.

From its body-flattering design to its extravagant prints, down to the fabric’s overall comfort, this one-piece swimsuit and beach cover-up set is an all-around winner. Similar to the style of a chic bodysuit, the design of the swimsuit features a cute twist-front detail, deep V-neckline and even has tummy control near the belly. Then, each swimsuit has a matching sarong — necessary to every rich mom’s closet — that features a tie belt at the hip, a flowy silhouette and a high-low hem.

The prints are the real standout of each swimsuit set though. I love each of the designs so much, I simply can’t decide on one, but if there were one that would be my favorite it would be the Hampton’s-style chinoiserie fabric. The other prints, however, are just as high-resort-fashion as that style though, and include a pink and white floral print, a khaki tropical print and a black and white floral print. As a matter of fact, they’d be great to match to each vacation destination you’re going to.

Because the swimsuits are so fashionable, they can be styled in several different ways. I plan on wearing them with statement summer jewelry, high heeled wedges and a dramatic floppy hat when I really want to show off my style prowess. But for more casual days poolside, I’ll just pair mine with some sandals, a woven hat and my new read for the week.

My philosophy is, if you can’t go on a resort vacation in the summer, you can at least dress like it. And with this swimsuit and cover-up set from Walmart, I can at least pretend I am! Plus, I love the idea of knowing I’ll be getting tons of compliments on it and being able to tell people it’s a $29 Walmart find.

